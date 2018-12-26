1 – #MeToo hits home

The Reporter’s investigation into what began as undisclosed allegations against a municipal employee led to a steady leak of information over the course of 2018’s first few months, culminating with a public records lawsuit from selectwoman Irene Wrenner, who said she was subjected to sexual harassment from the employee.

According to public records, the claims trace back to an October 2017 email in which a complainant told an undisclosed party, since identified as Wrenner, that at least two women were subjected to the town official’s “abusive” behavior. All names were redacted.

In January, we learned the town hired a private investigator to look into the claims, and the municipality would rack up more than $11,000 in legal fees while never mentioning the matter publicly. The investigator eventually shared a report of his findings, but it’s unclear who in town ever saw that report.

To date, the only confirmed party to read that report is town attorney Bill Ellis and his colleagues. Ellis ruled the alleged behavior detailed in the report did not rise to a level that violated policy, and therefore warranted no discipline from the town.

“Taking all facts you allege as true,” Ellis wrote to Wrenner, “they are insufficient to establish that [redacted] sexually harassed you.”

Wrenner told The Reporter in June she believes the alleged conduct defied multiple clauses in the town’s sexual harassment policy. She said she’s seeking the report to understand the investigative process and ensure Burgess accurately captured her testimony.

“What we’ve all seen is nothing changes and that people continue to get away with unacceptable behavior because there’s this code of silence,” she said, explaining why she came forward. “I don’t want to be part of the code of silence that allows this to continue.”

Original Stories: https://www.essexreporter.com/investigation-details-under-wraps/; https://www.essexreporter.com/town-hired-private-investigator-shelled-10k-legal-fees/; https://www.essexreporter.com/wrenner-sues-town-over-sexual-harassment-records/; https://www.essexreporter.com/town-responds-to-wrenners-lawsuit/