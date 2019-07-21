COURTESY of KidSafe Collaborative

How does one encourage kids to volunteer, to learn about the benefits of giving and being of service in their community? These are questions that many parents contemplate. Mother of four Mindy Diebler’s answer almost a decade ago led to a great relationship between the Deibler family and the KidSafe Collaborative, a small community non-profit in Chittenden County, whose mission is working together to prevent and address child abuse and neglect. Deibler and her four children- Patrick, Kathryn, Emily and Ben- have made donating, volunteering and shopping at the annual KidSafe Community Yard Sale a family endeavor for years- and will be helping again this summer. The 16th Annual KidSafe Community Yard Sale gets underway with donation drop-offs Tuesday August 6 through August 9, then sale days August 10 and 11 at the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction.

Deibler, who works as a Family Resource Coordinator Supervisor for the Vermont Family Network, first became aware of KidSafe and its Yard Sale when she saw an ad looking for donations of gently used items for the summertime fundraising/community event. Like most, she had items her family no longer needed or used and was happy to find a way to make those items available for other people.

A few years later, when Deibler started looking for volunteer opportunities for her young family, KidSafe came to mind. Her smart strategy for having the kids become and stay interested was to find an organization whose mission they wanted to support, and that had projects would be fun. Volunteering at the Yard Sale “definitely fit the bill” for a fun family activity and supporting the mission was “a privilege,” says Deibler. The children’s ages ranged from 8 to 15 years old when they started; now the eldest Patrick is 22.

After the first year, the Deiblers were hooked! The nature of the KidSafe Yard Sale event allows many ways to be involved. The family’s participation is threefold: they save household items all year to donate; they volunteer (together) for a shift or two during the setup days and then they return to shop Saturday morning. When they were young, they moved as a herd; as they got older the children were able to help more independently. Now they are sophisticated, both as volunteers and shoppers, having done most of the available tasks from setup to sorting to organizing merchandise. Since they have worked during setup, they know where the treasures are when they return to shop on sale day Saturday.

The KidSafe Yard Sale is a regular source of jigsaw puzzles which the family enjoys doing together. Mom Mindy buys an armful one year, then donates them the next and gets another bunch of puzzles- very efficient. When her son moved into his first apartment, they found dishes for him. The range of items is vast from household goods to clothing to furniture, books and more. The Yard Sale attracts over 1,000 shoppers over the weekend.

One of the reasons the Deibler crew keeps returning is the people, as she notes “the people are amazing – both KidSafe staff and other volunteers. And it has been really cool to see the event evolve over the years……they really do it better each year. The event is beautifully organized to support many volunteers coming and going.”

“Volunteering for the Yard Sale has become one of our most treasured family traditions.” The family looks forward to receiving the email that shares the grand total of dollars raised and the children have come to appreciate their contribution to the event’s success. Deibler reflects that as her children are making their way out into the world, “they are taking with them the understanding that it is important to give back, and that small gestures can make a big difference. This they have learned from the KidSafe Yard Sale.”

If you would like to learn more about donating, volunteering or finding great bargains at the KidSafe Community Yard Sale, visit kidsafevt.org.