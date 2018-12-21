By BEN CHIAPPINELLI

With so many random cable stations stealing Christmas specials from network television, it can be hard to find free holiday entertainment in this day and age. But if you have internet access, a visit to websites like YouTube, Dailymotion or Vimeo can provide hours of free entertainment—both nostalgic and new.

Variety Shows. Cher, Julie Andrews, John Denver, Johnny Cash: All of them at one point or another found themselves gracing prime time television in a holiday special variety show. Guest comedians, duets with other singers and sometimes vintage advertising still intact, these shows are windows into topical humor, fashion and celebrity from nearly any decade. This year, my favorite finds have been some Disney specials from the 1960s and ’70s. It is still pretty magical to see Walt in his prime, gracing the screen under a flurry of fake snowflakes leading into vintage clips of visitors to the park; and Disneyphiles will get a kick out of seeing what attractions the park offered 50 years ago and which ones still exist today. Disney searches can also lead to great selections for holiday background music. Try using keywords: Disney Christmas music loops, Holiday time

SNL on Youtube: The NBC sketch comedy staple “Saturday Night Live” has amassed so many Christmas skits in its 40-plus seasons, that even a dedicated 90-minute special leaves hours of worthy entertainment without a holiday home. Thankfully, SNL has flooded their social media accounts with a slew of laughs from the past; Steve Martin delivering the most thorough “Christmas Wish,” Kristin Wiig’s “Dooneese” haunting the Lawrence Welk show, “Season’s Greetings” from Tonto, Tarzan and Frankenstein—all the classics you remember and more you’ve forgotten. Plus, you can already access the 2018 shows that just ran over the past two weeks. I especially recommend anything with multiple celebrity impressions and rapid fire jokes. Try using keywords: SNL Christmas albums, SNL Hallmark channel, TV funhouse Christmas.

Boston Pops: Nothing accelerates the arrival of the holiday season like the flood of yuletide tunes. Star 92.9 becomes “Your Christmas Music Station” before your Halloween candy is finished. This year Eric Clapton, John Legend and William Shatner were among the many artists to cut new albums for Advent, but this season I have returned to the classical sounds of the Boston Pops under the baton of Arthur Fiedler. The album “Christmas Party” is one half 19th century holiday pieces and one half orchestral arrangements of contemporary (for 1959) favorites, but I have always found the real gems to be the wildly popular “Sleigh Ride” and the champion of Christmas medleys, “A Christmas Festival” (the full, nine-minute original!) Both pieces were written Leroy Anderson and originally performed by the Boston Pops with Fiedler conducting, so I am not sure that there could be more true renditions than the ones found here.

As a bonus, this year I also found the recordings from the 2012 season that make up “A Boston Pops Christmas – Live from Symphony Hall” with conductor Keith Lockhart. These performances have the accompaniment of the voices of the Tanglewood Festival Chorus on many selections, and there are two particular pieces that shine. “The 12 Days of Christmas” is a lengthy carol that does not always hold my full attention, but I have found myself listening to this interpretation of the outrageous gift list over and over this season. This arrangement weaves in musical cues from Handel, Beethoven, Broadway musicals and even Queen as it adds a unique musical flare to each item in the itinerary. The other highlight is a medley of the music from the 1966 classic cartoon by Dr. Seuss, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” that is accompanied by a lively narration. I recommend a search of: Boston Pops Christmas. Note: When published online, this article will have links to the media reviewed, but all media can be found using keywords to search on Youtube.com, Vimeo.com or Dailymotion.com.