Sex: Spayed female

Breed: Domestic short hair – grey/white manx

Age: ~ 11 years old

Reason Here: My owner could no longer care for me

Arrival Date: 03/06/2018

Special Considerations: I am on a prescription diet

This lovely lady is looking for a new home to romp in! She’s a curious gal with an appetite for adventure! Zelda is hands down the softest cat in all the land, you simply must pet her to understand, you will not regret it! Her previous family described her as an affectionate and talkative lady, which we have found to be quite accurate! Ready to add a fun feline companion to your home? Come say hi to Zelda today!

My thoughts on cats/dogs: I have no history living with dogs and other cats

