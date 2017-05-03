By CONTRIBUTING WRITER

ESSEX JCT. – Winniferd P. LeBlanc (Winnie), 91, passed away peacefully Friday, April 28, 2017 at the Green Mountain Nursing Home with her children by her side.

She was born Sept. 1,1925, in Isle LaMotte, the daughter of Joseph and Eleanor Patnode. She was pre-deceased by her parents, her brother, Winton; by sister Virginia Forgays and by her husbands Gerald E. (White) LeBlanc and Raymond J. LeBlanc. She started the Quality Bake Shop with her late husband, Raymond, and later volunteered for 23 years at the Respite House.

She is survived by her eight children JoAnn O’Sullivan (Mike), Gail Day (Jim), Brian LeBlanc, Lynn Delaire (Rick), Michelle Simms, Michael LeBlanc (Diane), Richard LeBlanc (Kim) and Renee Forgues (Chuck); by her 15 grandchildren Amy Donnelly, Kerri Mills, Kristi Bogner, Jon LeBlanc, Tim Day, Jason O’Sullivan, Christopher LeBlanc, Colby Delaire, Doug Simms, Nacole Greenwood, Lindsay Kavanagh, Elisabeth Hughes, Adam LeBlanc, Rebecca LeBlanc and Alex Forgues; and by her 19 great-grandchildren. She is survived also by her two sisters Averal Audet of Connecticut and Greta Barcomb of Isle LaMotte and by two sisters-in-law Alma Patnode of Isle LaMotte and Becky LeBlanc of Essex Jct. The family wishes to thank the staff at Green Mountain Nursing Home fortaking such wonderful care of our Mom.

Visiting hours will be Thursday, May 11 from 4-7 p.m. at A.W. Rich Funeral Home, 57 Main Street, Essex Jct. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Friday, May 12 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Lawrence Church, 158 West St., Essex Jct. A private burial will follow the reception. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Winnie’s memory to McClure Miller VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.