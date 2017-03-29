Wildflowers Studio brings new kids to the block

By Colin Flanders

The two businesswomen set to become Lang Farm’s newest tenants share one key trait: They’re sure not afraid to get their hands dirty.

Bhavatarini Carr, owner of Sweet Alchemy Bakery and Café, and Lyndsy Blais, owner of children’s exploration space Wildflowers Studios, soon plan to call the large barn at Lang Farm home. It’s an announcement that’s been a long time coming for owners Jon and Debbie Lang.

The duo renovated the lower portion of one of their main barns to attract businesses. That was nearly 10 years ago, and at the start of the great recession, Jon Lang said. With no takers, they set up an antique shop the following year.

That business has grown stagnant, forcing the owners to recast their line. With about 1,400 square feet still up for grabs, Lang said he’s looking for someone to complement their wedding business.

For Lang, it’s another turn in the “evolution of the farm.” He hopes the partnerships can drive traffic to the farm. So far, they’re off to a good start, he said.

“Things are a little livelier,” he said.

Read about Lyndsy below, and learn more about Bhava here.

…

Few people value a messy room more than Lyndsy Blais.

That’s because the mother of four is used to playful days: After leaving a special education career, she filled her time with projects from mom-blogs to engage her adventurous children.

By the time she decided to re-enter the workforce, she had an idea.

“Wouldn’t it be cool to have a place where kids could come do this and not have giant messes in your house?” Blais recalled thinking.

She ran the concept by Samantha Spisiak, a nanny in the neighborhood, and the pair attended Burlington’s Kid’s Day to test the waters.

“People loved it,” Blais said. “We got really charged up by that.”

They eventually found their current South Burlington location, but with the building set to be repurposed later this year, Blais set out to find a new home. On a whim, she googled Lang Farm after driving past the Essex location one day and saw there was space for lease.

“It felt like serendipity,” she said. “I thought this is exactly what we’re looking for.”

She’s since become the primary owner and plans to open in July. And although hers is a relatively young business, Blais’ well established.

Called Wildflowers Studio, the location invites children and parents to explore the creative space. Blais offers four key areas for tinkering, painting, sensory play and what she calls “dreamweaving,” or open-ended art.

“The goal is to have fun and make a connection,” Blais said.

Her current studio off South Burlington’s Executive Drive serves as a template for what she plans to open at the farm. The creativity begins at the parking lot, where a squiggly line sign points parents in the right direction.

“Leave your shoes at the door, little fingers touch our floors,” reads a sign down a flight of stairs. A group of tiny shoes laid strewn about Tuesday morning.

Inside and to the left is a red rowboat filled with sand. Two-year-old Finley Giuliano sat inside, putting the finishing touches on her seventh pie of sand. Above, a canopy of white overturned umbrellas – filled with colored plastic balls – hangs from the ceiling.

Behind Finley is the sensory wall, which displays a mishmash of objects to touch and explore, like an untied red Nike shoe, rotary phone, calculator and more.

It’s all an effort to teach children to negotiate with the world around them, Blais said. Many times, parents will ask Blais what their children are supposed to do there. But as the adults discuss, children will be well underway, she said, toying with whatever object they can get their hands on.

“Really, they’re not supposed to do anything,” Blais said. “They’re supposed to experiment, play, tinker, create, all these things that they’re already doing.”

Recognizing the difference between directing and facilitating is an important lesson for parents, Blais said. She hopes children gain a sense of independence as they survey the space, increasing their motor skills, and most of all, learning to problem solve.

“I’m hoping that the kids try something and fail and then have to figure out how to do it a different way,” she said.

Beyond open studio, Wildflowers offers a Sprouts Program for ages 3 to 5, which Blais plans to host three days a week at the Essex location. She also offers the space to various non-profits, like the Chittenden County Breast Feeding Coalition, and has a slew of weeklong summer camps that are fill fast.

She hopes the farm’s open landscape will allow for more natural exploration, and though some of her current South Burlington customers admit they’ll miss the space being so close by, Essex’s response has been “over the moon,” Blais said.

“It will be a really nice place for the community to connect with each other,” she said.