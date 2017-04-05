By Ethan Tapper

For those of you who don’t know me already, my name is Ethan Tapper, and I am the Chittenden County forester for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. When asked what my job entails, I find most people assume I am some kind of a combination of Paul Bunyan and Smokey the Bear. The truth is, while I would aspire to be as eminent a figure as those two, my job comes down to facilitating the relationship between humans and forests in this little (about 400,000-acre) county. To understand why this is important, let’s break the issue down into two questions: Why forestry, and why county foresters?”

Why forestry?

To understand forestry, you must first try to wrap your head around the concept of “forests.” Forests support the growth of virtually all native forms of life in Vermont, and it would be an understatement to say they are staggeringly important and complex systems. We all know forests grow trees, but some fail to realize they also grow an array of resources (lumber, firewood and pulp for paper among many, many others) most humans use on a daily basis. The extraction and processing of these resources provides jobs for Vermonters and inject money into our state economy. The economic outputs from harvesting timber also provide a means and an incentive for landowners to keep their forested land intact, growing trees and supporting healthy ecosystems.

The niche most foresters fit into is the preservation and sustainable extraction of these resources. Foresters are trained in the intricacies of forested ecosystems, how they work and how to keep them healthy and productive. It is our job to figure out how to encourage the growth of healthy forests, often using the cutting of timber as a technique for harvesting forest products while ensuring the ecosystem they leave behind is healthy, beautiful and productive for generations to come.

I constantly tell landowners forests don’t need our management to be healthy. I follow this statement by saying how important the working landscape is to Vermont, culturally and economically, and the ancillary benefits managed forests provide. Foresters are the people who strike the balance between the needs of humans and the needs of our ecosystems, so that we don’t have to choose between these two things.

Why county foresters?

The offices of the county forester of each county in Vermont were created in 1941. This role was established to support responsible forestry in our state after more than a century of clearcutting and extractive, degradative land management practices. At that time, Vermont was in the process of recovering and re-growing its native forest – and establishing a new, more responsible land use ethic – after being about 80 percent deforested in the mid-1800s. Today, county foresters’ roles have expanded apace with our forest, which now covers just under 80 percent of our state.

Broadly, we support the maintenance of healthy forested ecosystems and the practice of responsible, sustainable forest management. Nested within these lofty objectives is our role as administrators of the use value appraisal program (often called UVA, current use or land use) in our counties, in supporting towns’ management of municipally-owned forest and education and outreach from non-landowners interested in sustainable land stewardship to forest landowners. I visit with landowners on 1,000-acre forests and on half-acre lots, talking about trees, forests and how to “do the right thing” with regards to the forest.

Perhaps now you have a better idea of who I am and the role that foresters and county foresters may already play in your lives. I look forward to meeting you and collaborating with you to see how we can keep the forests of Chittenden County as vibrant and beautiful as possible.

Ethan Tapper is the Chittenden County Forester for the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation. He can be reached at his office at 111 West St. in Essex Jct., by phone at 585-9099 or by email at ethan.tapper@vermont.gov.