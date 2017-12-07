Bob White grows “beautiful” Christmas trees in Essex, Jericho

By Neel Tandan

“Mother Nature grows them very, very nicely over there,” Bob White said.

Owner of White’s Tree Farm in Essex, White was referring to a newly acquired 12-acre tract of land in Jericho. After 10 years, many of the 14,000 trees planted there are ready for harvest.

White spoke next to a wooden rack full of them. They were dense, a deep green color, puffed up and full of moisture, the needles reflecting a turquoise blue light.

In 2008, White leased the land off Plains Road in Jericho and began planting on it immediately.

“This is the first year that we’ve been able to have cut trees off of our own farms completely,” White said.

He said he was glad to give his primary 35-acre farm in Essex, home to approximately 40,000 trees, a rest and some time to grow.

“There’s every tree in the world over there,” he said of the Jericho farm. “You can get 10, 12-foot trees down to 2-foot trees. And there are thousands of them.”

At one point, a cobalt pickup truck pulled into the farm’s parking lot, and the driver rolled down the window.

“My neighbor got a tree at your Plains [Road] location. And I just drove up there, and I’ve never seen such beautiful trees. When is it open?” the man said.

White approached the vehicle and leaned in. He said the farm was only open on the weekends and debated how early “get-your-ass-out-of-bed early” really is.

“I’ve never seen so many beautiful trees,” the man repeated.

Unlike the balsam fir, which is native to the region, the Frasier is more difficult to grow here.

“They’re used to growing on a mountain top in North Carolina,” White said. “Bring them to Vermont farmland, and they don’t necessarily like that.”

The Frasier fir has become hugely popular across the country in recent years due to its needle retention and coloration. White said the sandy, acidic soil on the new farm in Jericho is just right for the tree.

News outlets around the country have reported a shortage of Christmas trees this season and prices inflating as a result. White said this was due to overplanting in the Carolinas, a glut that was overcompensated for and has resulted in a shortfall.

“In this area I don’t expect it to affect a whole lot,” he said of the shortage. “This area is pretty much fed from the local farms.”

Each Christmas tree is about 5 years old when it goes in the ground and grows up to 10 years before being harvested. The trees are pruned four times a year and fertilized up to six times a year. White said it takes five days just to mow the two farms.

Maintaining the trees begins in mid-April, after the maple syrup season is over.

“Next time you get a breath is maybe middle of August, you get a week off,” he said. “Other than that, it’s dawn till dusk.”

The farm sells several thousand trees a year, but White said the number varies widely. It costs $45 for a tree up to 8.5 feet tall and $55 for anything above that.

White bought the farm from his dad in 1986 and started planting Christmas trees in 1990.

In 2013, a flood wiped out over half the trees on the farm, what White describes as a “painful time” for him and his family. White said the recent October windstorm devastated the farms’ 1,000-acre maple syrup operation.

“We lost a massive amount of money,” he said of the damage to tubing and the costs of clearing trees and debris. “We’re working nonstop so we can hopefully tap this year.”

White said he just turned 60 and anything he plants now will be harvested when he’s 70. He said he doesn’t know how long he’ll keep planting Christmas trees, but that he has such an incredible group of people working for him, it doesn’t really matter.

“I’ve seen guys planting Christmas trees in their 90s,” White said. “We got good enough people working for us that if I can’t get out of a rocking chair, it can probably keep going.”