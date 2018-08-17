While the dinner table might be where families catch up and share stories of their day, breaking bread at breakfast time can be just as enjoyable. That’s especially true when families take the time to create homemade breakfasts, such as these Orange Whole-Wheat Waffles with Yogurt and Fresh Berries from Susie Cushner’s “Sunday Brunch” (Chronicle Books).
Orange Whole-Wheat Waffles with Yogurt and Fresh Berries
Makes about 6 5- to 6-inch waffles; Serves 4 to 6
Ingredients:
- 2 1⁄4C white whole-wheat flour
- 3 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 tsp. baking powder
- 1⁄4 tsp. salt
- 1 1⁄4C whole milk
- 1⁄2C freshly squeezed orange juice
- 2 eggs, separated
- 5 tsp. packed, grated orange zest
- 6 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
- 1C Greek-style yogurt (see note)
- 4 tsp. honey
- 1 tsp. grated orange zest, packed
- Fresh raspberries, strawberries or blueberries, for garnish
Instructions:
- Preheat a waffle iron (and, if you plan to hold the waffles until serving time, preheat the oven to 200 degrees F).
- In a large serving bowl, stir together the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. In another bowl, whisk together the milk, orange juice, egg yolks, and orange zest. In a third bowl, beat the egg whites until firm, but not stiff.
- Make a well in the dry ingredients and pour in the milk mixture, blending gently only until the ingredients are combined. Add the butter in a slow stream, continuing to blend until the butter is incorporated. Gently fold in the egg whites.
- Meanwhile, in a small serving bowl, whisk together the yogurt, honey and orange zest.
- Pour 1⁄2 cup of the batter (or more, depending on the size of your waffle iron) onto the waffle iron and, using a metal spatula or table knife, spread the batter to within 1⁄2 inch of the edge. Close the cover and cook approximately 3 minutes, or until crisp and golden brown. If your waffles aren’t crisp then, continue to cook, watching carefully, until crisp and golden. If not serving immediately, place the waffles in a single layer on a baking sheet in the preheated oven while you finish with the remaining batter.
- Serve waffles topped with a generous dollop of the yogurt mixture and garnish with some berries.