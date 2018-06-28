If you haven’t ever seen garlic growing, you may never have seen garlic scapes. Like onions, garlic sends up a long stalk in the spring with an immature bud at the top.

On garlic, this stalk is very curly at the end. The stalks, or “scapes,” are cut off in early summer so the plant can put its energy into producing a larger garlic bulb underground.

The scapes themselves are a tasty treat. You can slice and lightly saute them, or try them in pestos and blended dips like this one.