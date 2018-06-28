If you haven’t ever seen garlic growing, you may never have seen garlic scapes. Like onions, garlic sends up a long stalk in the spring with an immature bud at the top.
On garlic, this stalk is very curly at the end. The stalks, or “scapes,” are cut off in early summer so the plant can put its energy into producing a larger garlic bulb underground.
The scapes themselves are a tasty treat. You can slice and lightly saute them, or try them in pestos and blended dips like this one.
Ingredients:
4 or 5 garlic scapes, trimmed and chopped
Juice of 1 lemon plus zest (about 3 Tablespoons of lemon juice)
2 cups cooked white beans (about 1 can or 3/4 cup dry beans)
4 Tablespoons olive oil
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Instructions:
• In a food processor, pulse the scapes, salt, pepper, lemon juice and lemon zest.
• Add the beans and olive oil and continue to pulse until you get a smooth consistency.
• Taste and adjust seasonings. If you have any herbs on hand, such as parsley, chives or basil, use them as a garnish.
• Serve with cut vegetables, pita, crackers, or use as a spread on your favorite sandwich.