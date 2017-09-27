Police say a 21-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, both of Essex, died in a crash late last night. ... See MoreSee Less Police: Speed considered factor in crash that killed two essexreporter.com Police say they are investigating a crash on Fort Parkway at Ethan Allen Avenue that killed two people late last night.

Traffic advisory for Pearl Street on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Traffic Advisory-Pearl Street Essex Junction Please note that pavement grinding on Pearl Street in Essex Junction will take place on Tuesday, September 26th and Wednesday, September 27th. This will o... Photo

Tucked up against the woods on Allen Martin Drive sits the headquarters of Vasa, a company that has designed and sold more than 40,000 pieces of exercise equipment to Olympic athletes, coaches, rehabilitation centers, gyms and international dealers.

Sleamaker never stops innovating essexreporter.com At an age when most would be thinking about retiring, 60-year-old Rob Sleamaker is all about growth.

A gravel road in the Essex Town Center has been closed.

Town of Essex closes gravel road essexreporter.com The town of Essex has closed a gravel road in the town center after officials say the developer has repeatedly failed to maintain it.