Voters support unified district’s first budget

By Colin Flanders

Essex, Essex Jct. and Westford voters passed their unified school district’s inaugural budget Tuesday, meaning Vermont’s first district to unify under Act 46 now has a spending plan for its first year in operation.

The $75.2 million budget, a $1.77 million or 2.41 percent increase, passed 893 to 331.

Town-by-town breakdowns show Essex Town voted 370 to 147, Essex Jct. voted 388 to 117 and Westford voted 135 to 67.

In a remarkably close race for two three-year Essex Jct. seats on the EWSD board, incumbent Keeley Schell led all vote-getters with 272, while challenger Patrick Murray defeated incumbent Wes McClellan by a single vote, 254 to 253.

Voters also favored a ballot item asking to allocate $1.2 million into a capital reserve fund, 868 to 353. The fund’s creation was unanimously approved at EWSD’s annual meeting Monday night.

Out of the 18,326 registered voters among EWSD’s three communities, the 1,223 ballots cast represent a 6.67 percent turnout.

Breakdowns show Essex Town’s turnout at 5.8 percent, Essex Jct.’s at 6.4 percent and Westford’s at 12 percent.

Despite the budget’s overall spending increase, all three communities should see a tax decrease thanks to Act 46’s five-year tax break incentive, starting with a 10-cent drop.

The budget approval puts equalized pupil spending at $16,284.12 — about $1,100 below the district’s spending threshold set by Act 46.

Projected savings for every $100,000 in assessed value are $31 in Essex Jct., $12 in Essex Town and $27 in Westford. And, for taxpayers whose household income is $50,000, projected savings increase to $145 in the village and $125 in Essex Town and Westford.

The approved budget includes a $638,000 increase to bus Westford’s high school students and for “some level of transportation” in Essex Jct.

There’s also about a $200,000 increase in preschool funding since Act 166, which gave all 4- and 5-year-olds access to early education, went into full effect this year. At $3,178 per student, FY18’s $908,000 preschool budget will serve the current year’s 286 students.

The last major expenditure accounts for changes to staffing and compensation, totaling about $479,000.

Two major capital plan expenditures are also expected in the first year: about $400,000 for a unified phone system and $665,000 to replace the EHS roof. A payment of $535,000 in year two will complete the latter project, board numbers show.

Other expenditures planned are $50,000 to install ventilation for a wing of Essex Elementary, $61,000 to replace fire panels and gym backboards at EHS and $30,000 to install salad bars at Essex Middle School, Founders Memorial and Essex Elementary.

The three communities also approved the Center for Technology, Essex’s budget by a vote of 975 to 259.

The $8.45 million proposal reflects a $217,000 decrease, or 2.57 percent, from the current fiscal year and is supported by tuition from sending districts, not local taxes.

CTE’s budget shows a tuition raise of $100 to $16,850, and marks a five-year overall budget increase of just 2.3 percent, according to CTE director Bob Travers.

Due to a falling six-semester enrollment average, which is used to calculate tuition revenue, CTE had to cut program budgets and staff, Travers said.

Other elections on the ballot weren’t as eventful. Brendan Kinney and Andre Roy, both unopposed incumbents, earned three-year seats on the EWSD board.

In a handful of other unopposed elections, Marla Durham and Murray are heading back to Prudential Committee, Liz Subin and Erin Knox were re-elected to the U46 board and Kim Gleason to the Essex Town School Board.

One seat remains open on the Prudential Committee. All three of these boards will dissolve at year’s end.