Volunteers sought for local water sampling program

By Tom Marble

With much of Vermont’s waterway conservation efforts centered on Lake Champlain, one group is looking to test the effects of road salt in local tributaries this summer.

The Winooski Natural Resources Conservation District is searching for 15 volunteers to take part in its citizen scientist water sampling program in Essex. Samples from Alder, Indian and Sunderland brooks, as well as Sunnyside Brook in Colchester, will be collected to test for sodium chloride levels.

“Sodium chloride is a major pollutant of concern,” said Holly Kreiner, a natural resource conservation specialist at the WNRCD. “Every year it becomes more prominent.”

High levels of the chemical element in waterways reduces fish spawning, disrupts their habitats and hurts sensitive species like trout, according to a press release. Excessive levels also facilitate harmful algae blooms that already affect Vermont’s waterways.

The program’s participants will be tasked with collecting a 50-mL water sample from one or both designated test sites located on each brook. Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for five consecutive test days, to be held on Sunday or Monday each week from June 4 to October 15.

A training day is scheduled for May 31 from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with June 2 set as an alternative in case of inclement weather. The sampling site for training will be selected by Friday afternoon.

As of last week, the program had garnered interest from around 10 people, Kreiner said.

After collection, the samples will then be taken to the University of Vermont for analysis, courtesy of the LaRosa Program, a 2003 initiative directed by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation which alleviates laboratory analysis costs for watershed associations and monitoring groups.

“It’s very expensive to do,” Kreiner said.

The district’s summertime approach is unique, Kreiner said, because most sodium chloride testing is done in the winter while roads are being regularly salted.

“Ours is different because we are hoping to see a legacy effect,” she said.

Once current data is compiled, Kreiner said the WNRCD will continue to study that effect by comparing recent sodium chloride readings to the levels recorded in 2006, the last time the streams were surveyed by the now-defunct Essex Waterways Association.

Although she is hopeful chloride concentrations have decreased in the last decade, noting the town has made a serious effort to curb its road salt use, Kreiner said it’s possible there has been no change.

Sunnyside has exceeded the Vermont standard for the last three years. Others like Indian Creek, which is susceptible to elevated levels of stormwater runoff, may also be at higher risk of reaching harmful chloride levels, Kreiner said.

While sampling and testing is only one step in the process to reduce sodium chloride in Vermont’s waterbodies, Kreiner said understanding why these issues arise is an important piece of combating the problem.

“The biggest thing is awareness,” she said. “A lot of people don’t realize the effects these kinds of pollutants have on environment. Any data we can provide for the state in figuring out how they can reduce road salt is important.”

Interested Essex volunteers should email Holly Kreiner at holly@winooskinrcd.org.