Essex police are looking for a man who they say robbed Simon's Mobil wearing a green plastic trash bag Thursday night. Police looking for Simon's robbery suspect

Teachers in the Essex Westford School District officially have a new contract. Teachers and board ratify contract Teachers in the Essex Westford School District officially have a new contract after the school board unanimously ratified the agreement last week.

"I trust anybody that's elected to be chair to step back if they don't think they can be impartial," vice-chairman Michael Plageman said. 'Pass the gavel' policy debated Selectboard members sparred over an omission to their orderly conduct policy again last week in the latest demonstration of the rec saga's lingering impact.

"The feet will be the last to complain," Villeneuve said. "Most of the time the feet will not exhibit pain, but the body will." Heart & sole: Essex reflexologist debuts new book Geraldine Villeneuve has practiced reflexology in her cozy home office on Saxon Hill Road for the last five years and sees about 12 people a week.