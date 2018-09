The Essex Hornets are chewing up the competition with their undefeated girls’ volleyball team. Not only have the varsity girls been undefeated in matches against Lyndon, Mid-Vt. Christian and Enosburg Falls, but they have been so dominant that they have only lost one set out of 10 played.

The girls will look to keep their streak alive when they take on Rice Memorial and South Burlington High School over the next week.

Photos by Josh Kaufmann, CVNG