Village, town discuss potential charter change

The Essex Jct. Board of Trustees and the Essex Selectboard will meet in the coming weeks to discuss the past, present and future of consolidation efforts between the town and village. They also plan to discuss a potential charter change, sparking hesitancy from members of both boards. Joint municipal manager Pat Scheidel introduced the topic last week in reference to his upcoming retirement in summer 2018. Scheidel, who was previously town manager before assuming the joint manager role in 2013, pointed to his own position as one of the shared services initiative’s basic fiscal benefits.

“It’s been the easiest thing to go from two to one and save money,” he said. The manager position is shared via a memorandum of understanding, which states the village hires Scheidel for a three-year contract that ends in June 2018. The village reimburses the town for half of his salary, though he remains an employee of the town, from which he receives benefits.

The agreement can be terminated at any time by either board, however, and there’s no process agreed upon by which the two will choose a future manager once Scheidel retires. So Scheidel suggested the two boards meet to discuss the possibility of codifying the role into the village and town charters. A charter change would serve as a consolidation stop valve, he said, cementing the current make-up so it could only change by another voter-approved measure. It would also create a more stable environment for an incoming manager versus a memorandum of understanding, which Scheidel said is too big of a risk for the next manager to take.