The Essex and Essex Jct. Joint Stormwater Coordinating Committee announces Tuesday the village and town have recently been awarded several grants amounting to $575,304 in funding in the last three months:

$283,000 for the replacement of a vacuum truck. This truck has a larger capacity than the current vehicle and will be used for stormwater and sewer maintenance needs in both the Village and Town.

$271,138 for cul-de-sac retrofits on Acorn Circle, Oakwood Lane, and Sage Circle. This includes work to be done to direct stormwater runoff into an infiltration system.

$11,566 for outfall repair and ditching work on Juniper Ridge Road. This will help to reduce erosion in this area.

$9,600 to develop a Road Management Plan for the Town's gravel roads.

The committee says these grant funds will help the municipalities complete necessary permit compliance work without increasing the local tax burden.