Village official faced undisclosed allegations

By Colin Flanders

The board of trustees is staying tightlipped about allegations against a village official after an internal investigation.

Village president George Tyler said the trustees will take no action against the unnamed official, nor release any further details about the allegations.

The announcement comes two weeks after the board voted to hire an attorney to investigate “performance-based” claims. Since then, the trustees provided little information.

Tyler told The Reporter last week he couldn’t share the official’s name, his or her role with the village, the nature of the allegations or how they were raised. He said the official continued working last week.

He acknowledged with so little information, “it sounds like something tantalizing,” adding, “you can get yourself in trouble just by saying one little thing” when dealing with personnel issues.

What the trustees could make public was contingent on the investigation’s findings, he said last week. Village attorney Dave Barra shared the report with the board during a closed-door session Tuesday night.

After the session, Tyler said the internal report will be placed in the personnel file, but the trustees will not make the document public.

He would not disclose the name of the attorney who conducted the investigation. He also would not say whether the report found any substance to the allegations.

Joint clerk and treasurer Susan McNamara-Hill said the village office had no information regarding the trustees’ hiring of the attorney as of November 22. And a public records request by The Reporter showed no contracts signed between the village and legal firms in the 10 days after November 8.