Village fixes bridge, for now

By Colin Flanders

A pedestrian bridge in Essex Jct. deemed unsafe by the Vermont Transportation Agency warranted a quick fix from the village public works department last month.

The walkway, located alongside the bridge on Main Street over Indian Brook, is separated from the road by a small concrete wall, allowing safe passage along the roadway.

“We’ve always known that pedestrian sidewalk wasn’t looking that great, but I don’t think anyone decided to crawl underneath,” public works director Dennis Lutz said at the board of trustees’ meeting December 13.

After a November inspection by VTrans, the village learned the supporting beams under the sidewalk had failed. That meant besides the concrete connection to the Main St. bridge, nothing was holding the walkway up on either side.

VTrans recommended replacing the beams and keeping snow removal equipment off the sidewalk until such repairs are made. Failure to comply with the recommendations could compromise public safety as well as result in additional damage and tort liability claims, VTrans said.

Village officials looked into closing the walkway but determined that would lead to pedestrians crossing along the road’s bridge, increasing the likelihood of an accident, Lutz said.

With 60 days from November 28 to respond, village public works staff erected a temporary fix for about $2,200. Now, a new bridge comprised of two 28-foot beams stretches across the brook with wooden planks above them that town staff will shovel during snowstorms.

“It’s plenty strong,” Lutz said, adding the old walkway could fall into the stream without compromising the new bridge.

Still, it’s only a temporary fix. The village needs to re-do the entire pedestrian bridge. Lutz said the plan is to separate it from the box culvert and widen the walkway to about 8 to 10 feet.

He estimated that project would cost $263,000, much of which could be offset with a VTrans structural grant — up to $175,000 — that the village hasn’t applied for in a while, Lutz said.

VTrans indicated the village would be high on the list, he added.

It may require some patience, however, since designs can’t begin until after securing a grant, which usually occurs after the legislature adjourn in May.

The village will then need to bid out the project. Lutz estimates it likely won’t be complete for at least a year.

Trustee Andrew Brown wondered why it took years to inspect the bridge when the village knows it’s been an issue.

“It seems like this problem could have been a lot worse, and we are pretty lucky it got caught when it did,” Brown said.

Lutz agreed. He said public works needs to do a better job of interacting with the capital committee, which ranks projects for funding from the village’s capital plan.

“What we’re all getting into is more an awareness of asset management,” Lutz said. Furthering those efforts might require setting aside money to match infrastructure grants, he added.

“With the new administration in Washington — good, bad or indifferent — one of the indications is we’re going to put money into infrastructure,” Lutz said.