Village approves $4.8 million budget

By Colin Flanders

In one of four unanimous votes in under an hour, Essex Jct. residents approved a $4.8 million general fund budget during the village’s annual meeting Wednesday night.

The spending plan represents a 22 percent, or $860,000, increase over the current fiscal year. The major increase is due to the village taking ownership of EJRP; otherwise the village budget would have decreased 1.05 percent, village president George Tyler said.

“The village tax rate is heading in the right direction,” he said after the meeting.

With $3.3 million supported by taxes, the general fund budget is estimated to increase municipal taxes by $200 for the owner of a $280,000 home, village numbers show.

However, the same homeowner will only pay $8 more than last year for municipal and recreation services, since they were already paying for the recreation tax as a separate assessment on their tax bills, Tyler said.

Excluding EJRP, budgeted salaries are down about $52,000, including about $100,000 less in administrative expenses thanks to the town picking up the finance director’s salary this year.

Since village residents also pay taxes into the town — whose budget included a 3.15 percent increase approved on Town Meeting Day—they can expect an estimated $43 increase on their town bill as well.

The 116 voters inside the Essex High School auditorium, representing a 1.6 percent turnout, also unanimously supported a separate article granting a $96,000 transfer from the general fund balance to the capital reserve fund.

Tyler said that money will go toward capital projects planned for the upcoming year, like the Main Street pedestrian bridge, Crescent Connector, Greenwood Avenue drainage and Hillcrest sidewalk improvements.

EJRP’s inclusion in the village budget comes on the heels of last December’s failed vote to create a union municipal district with the town’s recreation department. The passage means EJRP will return under village purview for the first time in over 40 years.

Tyler said EJRP needs $675,000 in tax support, about a $40,000 increase over the current year. The department will carry over its penny on the tax rate for a total of $109,500, and the village budget will include $105,000 in debt service for Maple Street Pool.

EJRP also boasts about $1.6 million in spending that’s offset by program revenues, Tyler said.

Voters also approved spending $1 to purchase the Park Street School, which currently houses EJRP’s preschool program and Essex High School’s Ace program, an alternative learning center.

The trustees plan to allow the latter to stay for a few years until it can find a new home.

Marla Durham, a resident who serves on the Essex Westford School Board as well as the Prudential Committee, which currently owns Park Street School, said the yearly upkeep for the building averages about $15,000.

Village voters will next consider approving the building’s sale during the Essex Jct. School District annual meeting Monday night.

Tyler said he believes voters’ support of all articles shows the trustees are on track.

“We try to keep our hand on the pulse of the community and get a sense of whether people are going to balk at these decisions,” Tyler said. “It pleases me to see we’re sort of on top of things.”

Like annual meetings over the past few years, Wednesday night also served as a check-in point for the shared services initiative between the village and the town.

Tyler listed consolidations to date — including administrative services, finance director and clerk, among others — before pointing to upcoming discussions like whether the trustees and selectboard wish to codify the joint manager position into the two entities’ charters.

The two boards plan to meet Tuesday to discuss this topic further.

Tyler is hopeful trustees can move consolidation efforts along over the next year or so, but he acknowledged it’s difficult to merge departments that interact with the public daily, like libraries and, of course, recreation.

“Realistically, we can’t smooth that over,” he said. “It’s going to be a big community conversation.”