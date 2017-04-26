Made in Essex: Vien Le uses opportunities to give back

By Cindy Chittenden

Vien Le’s first night in America was much different than he expected.

“I expected a house and a car,” he said, laughing.

Instead, the then-16-year-old found a small radio inside his room. He turned it on and heard The Eagles’ “Hotel California,” the first song he’d hear in his new home.

Le moved to Vermont on a sponsorship from Burlington’s St. Joseph’s Child Center. One of eight children, Le fled from South Vietnam at age 14, traveling on an overcrowded boat to Malaysia, where he lived as a refugee for two years shortly after the Vietnam War ended.

Today, the 56-year-old Essex Jct. business owner knows the meaning of hard work. He owns two restaurants, Pho Dang and Sukho Thai.

Earlier this month, Le walked over to the window table at Sukho Thai, sporting a freshly pressed button-down shirt and slim-fitting jeans. With a clipboard in one hand and a cell phone in another, he sat down. ready to discuss business.

“OK, let’s get started,” he said with a big smile.

Le traced his journey in Vermont starting in 1982, when he joined Heritage Printing in Burlington, working his way up to manager. Dave Lash, owner of Champlain Printing, heard of Le’s work ethic and offered him a salary he couldn’t refuse.

Le increased the company’s growth sixfold, and Lash took notice. He asked how he could ensure Le was happy with the company. Le knew he had the opportunity to better not only his own employment, but those around him.

“If something happens to me and I get sick and I need to be in the hospital for a year, I want to get paid every week,” he recalls saying. “But not just me — everyone.”

It was a tall order, and Le knew it. But Lash agreed.

A decade later, at the height of his printing career, Le’s life took yet another unexpected turn. Returning to his friend’s house after a night on the town, he saw a woman sitting on the couch.

“I took one look at her and knew she was the one,” he said.

He and Nina, now his wife, quickly fell in love, and he convinced her to quit a cleaning job at the University of Vermont to pursue her dream of becoming a nail technician, paying for her entry to the program.

Nina graduated with her license in 1996, returning home that day to a surprise: Le, with a pair of keys to Nina’s new nail salon in hand.

“Is this true?” she asked.

“Yes,” Le told her. “This is America. You own it.”

Nina’s business would took off, allowing Le to leave his printing career in 2006 to help manage the busy salon. Four years later, a friend offered Le the chance to buy his Essex restaurant.

Despite having no prior experience, Le jumped at the chance. He purchased Pho Dang, a Vietnamese restaurant on Park Street. Success there led to his purchase of Sukho Thai, located right next to Nina’s salon at the Essex Outlets.

They’ve been married for 17 years and have two children — Phillip, 17, and Sarah, 16 — who are often found working by their father’s side.

Le’s not just a businessman; he also gives back to the community. He provides home-cooked creations to local schools and gift cards for his business to local senior centers.

He also tries to travel to Vietnam once a year and ships packages of goods to 30 families in need. Two years ago, the couple brought their children there to show them how easy they have it in the U.S.

“If I can make other people happy, that makes me so happy — even happier than them — and they don’t know it,” he said.

At his age, when most are thinking of retirement, Le is just getting started.

“I tell my kids, ‘I will have nothing for you when I die. What I will give to you is up here,’” he said, pointing to his head.

“I want to help more families,” he continued. “I’m thinking about buying a new business to give back.”

