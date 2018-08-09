The University of Vermont Medical Center is taking steps to ensure patients are aware of various options for receiving financial assistance to pay for medical care. Patient bills are being simplified for ease of understanding, and financial assistance handouts have been updated to provide more information.

As a non-profit, safety-net hospital with a mission to provide needed care regardless of someone’s ability to pay, the UVM Medical Center offers a number of financial assistance programs including an automatic uninsured discount to all patients seeking care regardless of residency, and the type and location of care.

We also offer additional free and discounted medically necessary care to Vermonters and residents of northern New York who do not have insurance, who are not eligible for a government program, or who are insured but cannot afford the costs associated with their care. There is also assistance available to help pay for medications and/or medical supplies.

“No one should delay or forgo care out of financial concern,” said Shannon Lonergan, director of Patient Access at the UVM Medical Center. “That is why we place such a significant emphasis on educating our patients and families about the programs and services available to them, and on helping them with the payment process.”

Preliminary calculations from fiscal year 2017 indicate community benefits provided by the UVM Medical Center totaled approximately $193 million, or 16.2 percent of net revenues, which includes free care, grants to community health organizations, and absorbing underpayments in Medicaid and other programs. This percentage is typically higher than hospitals in Vermont and northern New York, and major academic medical centers in New England.

Here are various ways patients can learn more about assistance that is available to them:

Speak with patient financial services. Call 847-8000 or (800) 639-2719

Apply for financial assistance. Visit the UVM website find guidelines, policy and download an application.

Speak with a financial advocate. Contact financial advocates if you would like help applying for Medicaid or financial assistance by calling 847-2830 (option 4)

Learn more about patient benefits. Contact patient benefit advisors with any questions about an upcoming procedure at 847-6939.

Patients can also visit the UVM Financial Assistance and Health Assistance websites.