Unified district rolls out new web presence

By Colin Flanders

The Essex Westford School District is commemorating its first days in operation by rolling out a new web presence.

The new homepage, EWSD.org, officially goes live July 1 and links to the district’s 10 schools.

Ellen Thompson, Essex Town School District’s director of instruction and information services, is overseeing the website’s construction and said it’s a vital part of communicating with families and the community.

That’s why Thompson’s team has strived to create a “cleaner, crisper, less cluttered look with more information,” she said, where people can find the information where they expect it.

More than that, the new web presence symbolizes a shift in thinking. Currently, ETSD and the Chittenden Central Supervisory Union have two separate websites with distinct appearances.

“The website is helping us to show our community is that we’re really a pre-K through 12 system,” Thompson said. “We are linked together. It does happen what matters in each school.”

Thompson, who will serve as EWSD’s executive director of learning design, said while each school’s site follows a similar template, the content will be tailored to specific age groups.

The district will also offer the option to subscribe for news or updates to teacher pages, and quick links from the homepage jump to high-demand destinations like lunch menus, student progress portals, the school calendar, sports schedules and bus routes.

The website will also be able to translate content into about 30 languages to reflect the district’s growing diversity, Thompson said. The district designed the website with the assistance of the Blackboard Web Community, which is also creating a mobile app.

Thompson stressed that although the sites go live in a few days, they’re still a work-in-progress. She suggested stopping by frequently to see what new features unfold.

“We’re building it as we’re flying the plane,” she said.