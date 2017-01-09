Unified district picks superintendent

By Colin Flanders

The Essex Westford School Board has officially named Beth Cobb as the unified district’s new superintendent, chairwoman Martha Heath announced in a news release Monday afternoon.

Cobb, a former Essex resident who’s been superintendent of the Orange East Supervisory Union since 2010, will begin her role on July 1, the same day the Essex Westford School District commences operation.

“The board is delighted to welcome Beth to our newly structured community school system,” Heath said in the news release. “Beth’s experience in the classroom, her successful track record as superintendent and her knowledge of curriculum and instruction are notable strengths.”

Cobb also served as an associate superintendent and curriculum director as well as taught nearly every grade from K-8 during her career. A Lyndon State College graduate, she received her master’s from Southern New Hampshire University and completed postgraduate work with the Snelling Vermont School Leadership Project, her résumé shows.

Cobb, who was selected out of 28 applicants, said she is both honored and humbled at the opportunity to guide the merger between the Essex Town School District and the Chittenden Central Supervisory Union.

“Throughout the past month, I have had the pleasure of learning about the two exceptional educational systems,” she said in the news release. “I look forward to leading and facilitating the collaboration as they become one, while maintaining a focus on what is best for the students.”

The announcement ends a lengthy interview process for Cobb that involved meetings with office personnel from both ETSD and CCSU, site visits to each school and a nearly eight-hour day on January 4, when she met with students, faculty and staff before a community forum in the high school library.

There, she told attendees she has fond memories of the Essex area, where her oldest son was born and many friends and family still live.

Cobb listed what she views as a superintendent’s top three functions: Keeping the focus on students, fiscal responsibility and working as a liaison between the school board and the schools.

She hopes to instill equity during the transition while making sure the unique culture and climate of the individual schools survives, she said.

“You can’t let go of those traditions,” she said.

Cobb also shared her belief on how collaboration and engagement affect student success.

“I want students to have voice and choice in their education,” Cobb said. “When you get to know me, you know that I am all about the kids.”

That’s why although she’s reached one of education’s highest peaks, she feels it’s rather years of teaching experience that makes her a “true educational leader.”

“I get what it’s like to be in the classroom. That’s where my heart is everyday … I feel like that’s a real part of why I am who I am,” she said.

The school board’s appointed search committee interviewed seven candidates from the pool of 28 before deciding on three finalists including Cobb; Ned Kirsch, current superintendent of Franklin West Supervisory Union; and Jay Badams, superintendent of schools in Erie, Penn.

Badams is pursuing a similar position in the Hanover, N.H./Norwich school district, the news release said.

Heath extended her gratitude to all who participated in the variety of internal and community forums.

She said these various groups shared overwhelmingly positive feedback on Cobb, who communicated a “profound enthusiasm for bringing people together to enhance student opportunities.

“Beth is a great person to lead our district through this transition and beyond,” Heath said.