Unified district: Patience is key for transportation model

By Colin Flanders

Essex Westford School District’s new transportation model will require a dose of patience as it takes form next school year.

That was the message from various district representatives who spoke during the community discussion at Essex High School last week, where about 60 attendees had a first look at plans for the new model that will bus Westford’s high school students and some in Essex Jct. for the first time.

“As this new system comes online, we’re going to have to be patient and understanding,” EWSD board member Brendan Kinney said. “Because our goal, of course, it to provide the safest, most efficient and cost effective transportation system we can.”

Serving as a broad overview of the status quo and the district’s plans for the expansion, the meeting didn’t shed light on perhaps the most important part: route designs.

Those must be drafted and road tested by the second week in August, Kinney said. The transportation companies and a consultant will draft potential routes before incoming superintendent Beth Cobb finalizes the details.

Some were concerned this deadline gives parents little time to figure out their plans. Noting this, Westford School Board chairman Mark Drapa asked the unified district to focus on communication.

“Give the system enough time and enough notice, across municipal, law enforcement, family, schools — the entire living breathing organism of each of these towns as they change,” Drapa urged. “Make sure we inform all of them along the way, so on day one, nobody’s left surprised.”

Some parents asked for a predictable and reliable service, while others focused on safety, representing students who walk to school and those who ride the bus.

Many issues raised mimicked those documented in the Vt. Department of Health’s study that examined various transportation modes’ health impacts.

About half of the study’s 792 respondents, representing about 1,300 students across the district, said their children either drive or are driven, citing reasons like distance, weather or long bus rides.

“You can basically center them around the big concept of safety,” Drapa said.

Based on its findings, the health department shared several recommendations to encourage active transportation, and if that’s not possible, maximize busing.

This includes crossing guards at priority intersections, secured and sheltered bike parking, appropriate signage to help bikers and walkers, a safe bus environment for students and minimizing idle times on the bus the start and end of the day.

Chris Neagle, a bus driver in Essex Town, also called upon the district to help facilitate a safe pick-up location around its schools. Neagle said he and his colleagues are concerned about the lack of dedicated bus lanes at Fleming Elementary and Summit Street School.

“You’re going to have kids all over the place, and that is a recipe for disaster,” he said. “Our biggest fear is that a student is going to be hit. We have people go through our lights every day, repeatedly.”

Several parents wondered how buses will even get to these schools. One suggested a drop-off location close by, where staff could then walk with students.

Brian Hemenway, general manager of Student Transportation of America — parent company of Mountain Transit, which serves Essex Town and will now serve Essex Jct. — attended the meeting and said the discussions will help his company hone its focus over the coming months.

Yet his biggest challenge when starting from scratch is finding qualified bus drivers, he said, blaming Chittenden County’s low unemployment rate, which puts commercial drivers at a premium.

Mountain Transit currently has no drivers in place for the new Essex Jct. routes but hopes to begin hiring soon, Hemenway said. In the meantime, the company is using computerized software to compile routes and plans to focus its first new drivers on the longest ones.

Hemenway said to address safety, he’s recommended separating younger and older students and needing administrators’ support to discipline students when drivers report a problem “to make sure the kids see that there’s teeth in the policy.”

He also stressed patience and said a working system relies on many minor details. As someone who grew up in Essex Jct., walking to Summit St. and Fleming as a child, Hemenway believes he’s well poised to lead these efforts.

“I understand the intricacies of the village, and I think that’s going to help us tremendously,” he said.