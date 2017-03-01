Underhill tries to preserve history this Town Meeting

By Phyl Newbeck

On Town Meeting Day, voters in Underhill will have the opportunity to help preserve a piece of history.

The District 5 Schoolhouse is said to be only one of 15 publicly owned schoolhouses in Vermont.

Established in 1811, the current building is the third to be erected at that location. It is listed on the Vermont Historic Sites and Structures Survey and is eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The town of Underhill leases the building to the Underhill Historical Society, and it is clearly important to residents: A 2015 Town Meeting survey indicated 84 percent of respondents want to preserve it.

The current building dates back to 1861 when it was constructed as a one-room, one-story schoolhouse. A second story was added in 1915, and the school was used until 1951 when a woodstove fire destroyed a portion of the interior.

The Underhill Central School was built to replace it, and the old schoolhouse was converted into a garage, serving that purpose until it became destabilized. Renovation work began in 1983 when the Underhill Historical Society restored the exterior to resemble the 1915 façade and added a wheelchair ramp.

In 1989, the UHS received a preservation award from the Vermont Historical Society. In 2013, a group formed to try to do more to rescue the building, and the UHS partnered with the town to share expenses.

Susan Thomas, a member of the board of the Old Schoolhouse Steering Committee said the goal is to create a community building with first floor space available for rental by local groups and a home for the UHS on the second floor. In the last few years, the historical society has sponsored pig roasts, blueberry and ice cream festivals, a brewers’ fest, chili cook-off and potluck socials to support the schoolhouse.

They hope to expand on that roster and increase the number of historical lectures, Thomas said.

Various community members have taken an active role in the preservation, including a University of Vermont student spearheading the national register efforts. UHS members are optimistic this will take place, Thomas said.

Others have gotten their hands dirty painting and doing renovation. In May 2015, Rick Heh organized a local work day where volunteers painted the front of the building and repaired some windows.

In 2016, the town and historical society each contributed $20,000 to hire a contractor from neighboring Jericho to repair the building’s northeast wall, which suffered the worst of the damage from the 1951 fire.

Thomas reported the UHS successfully applied for a $17,400 state historic preservation grant, which will provide half the funds to restore the interior staircase and complete second-floor renovations on 23 windows and the deteriorating siding.

During the first restoration in the mid-1980s, Sandy Packard of Essex reproduced the building’s original windows, and he offered to repair them for only the cost of the materials, Thomas said.

The historical society has raised 50 percent of the match, thanks mostly to the work of Roger Frey, chairman of the Friends of the Old Schoolhouse Steering Committee. The remaining $9,000 will appear as an Australian ballot item on Town Meeting Day.

Frey said restoration of the Schoolhouse is 40 percent complete, and if town voters approve the expenditure, the group should be able to complete 90 percent of the work.

“The completed restoration will save an iconic piece of Underhill history,” he said, “and make the Old Schoolhouse available for public use.”

Committee member Susan Thomas is optimistic the ballot item will pass.

“Many people have contributed time and effort and financial support towards rescuing this public building,” she said. “The community has demonstrated it supports the preservation of this important and historic Underhill landmark. Together with the state grant and the Underhill Historical Society contributions, a yes vote on the ballot item will allow us to complete most of the work.”