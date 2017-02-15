Trustees seek historic school building

By Colin Flanders

Representatives from Essex Jct.’s municipal and school boards met last week to tie up some loose ends before the unified school district begins this July.

The Essex Prudential Committee, which oversees the Essex Jct. school district, agreed to terminate an agreement with the board of trustees regarding governance of Essex Jct. Parks and Recreation, signaling the department’s final days as a school entity.

The prudential committee also unanimously voted to transfer ownership of Park Street School to the village for $1. Village voters will judge the purchase during the trustees’ annual meeting April 5. If passed, voters will then need to approve the sale at the Essex Jct. School District’s annual meeting April 10.

Coming less than five months before the Essex Westford School District assumes all assets of its two existing

entities — Essex Town School District and the Chittenden Central Supervisory Union — the moves represent succession efforts from the prudential committee, which dissolves on December 31.

A failed vote would mean the EWSD board takes ownership of the building.

Village president George Tyler said the trustees wished to obtain Park Street School, which the prudential committee owns, in part because they are assuming oversight of EJRP and therefore want any facilities it uses to fall under their purview.

Park Street School was built in 1873 and was Vermont’s first brick schoolhouse, according to the village website. The building currently houses EJRP’s preschool program and Essex High School’s ACE program, an alternative learning center.

Owning the building could be helpful if repairs become necessary, Tyler said, suggesting the unified board may not want to fund historic preservation efforts, which can be costly.

“On the other hand, I think the village would be highly motivated because it fits into our whole concept of village center redevelopment,” he said.

The village has some experience in this: About 10 years ago, taxpayers funded about $800,000 in repairs, he said.

Tyler also alluded to future development in the area and said the village would be better posed to negotiate for improvements around the building. He pointed to 4 Pearl St., where the village offered the developer waivers in return for an additional 15 feet of sidewalk space, as an example.

Of course, the unified school board could also negotiate for similar improvements, but Tyler anticipated it’d be reluctant to do so.

“They would not be familiar with what’s going on the village; it’s not going to just be village folks on the board,” he said.

Committee member Patrick Murray wondered if the EWSD board would object to losing the property so close to the district’s start date.

EWSD doesn’t have any say in the decision, committee member Jason DiRosa countered.

“This is really a matter of the board governing the village schools deciding what was best for the programs that are strictly within the village,” DiRosa said.

It would be the second major land transfer since Essex and Westford voters approved the school merger in November 2015. Westford voters favored a similar conveyance last October, purchasing two parcels of land from their school district, including about 65 acres of trails.

Yet in that case, Westford school board chairman Mark Drapa approached the EWSD with the plans before the vote. CCSU superintendent Judith DeNova suggested Essex’s prudential committee also wait to sign any final agreements before it explains them to the unified board.

“That’s just a respectful consultation,” DeNova said, adding the unified board understood Westford’s decision because each community “knows what it needs to do going forward.”

The following evening, committee chairman Michael Smith presented to the EWSD board, which noted the move will have minor budget implications — $10,000 in rent for the ACE program.

Committee member Marla Durham asked the trustees to allow ACE to stay there for a few years so the unified board can find a new location. Tyler agreed.

In the same vein, DeNova said she hopes the trustees continue to use the building for school-related purposes, pointing to a “huge waiting list” for EJRP’s preschool program.

“Continuing to have that building serve the needs of young children is something I think the community would respect moving forward – that it’s not being used as office space,” DeNova said.

The prudential committee also unanimously voted to terminate its agreement to govern EJRP, which it’s done since 1973. Smith highlighted the failure of the recreation district proposal but said the two boards would have this discussion regardless of the vote’s outcome.

“We’re here to formalize that process and complete what we’ve been talking about all along,” he said.

The trustees signed an agreement last September signaling their intentions to work with the prudential committee to transfer EJRP to the village in the event of a no vote. The rec program is incorporated into their budget, Tyler said, which will be up for voice vote April 5.

The prudential committee will still oversee EJRP’s 2017 audit this fall, while the village will begin processing this year’s EJRP seasonal employees.

Both boards reflected on their history during what will likely be one of the last meetings between the two — a notably cordial affair, reminding some it wasn’t always that way.

In 2009, a disagreement over the placement of a baseball field resulted in a divisive multi-year dispute about who rightfully owned EJRP, leading to attorneys from both boards preparing for litigation, Tyler said in an email Friday.

Rather than going to court, however, the two sides agreed to a self-renewing contract recognizing the prudential committee’s control over EJRP. The agreement could have been terminated at any time if both boards agreed to it.

Tyler joined the board when the ordeal began, he said, and is the only trustee still serving from that time.

“Since then, we have done our best to mend fences and respect the prudential committee’s positive role,” he said.

Citing this history, DeNova applauded the great respect formed between the two boards.

“That’s a tribute to the people sitting at this table right now,” she said.

“I’d say the same,” Tyler responded. “We’re going to miss the prudential committee.”