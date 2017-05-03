Trustees eye 1-cent fund for temporary parking lot fixes

By Colin Flanders

The Essex Jct. trustees intend to dip into their 1-cent economic development fund for the first time to purchase decorative banners and spruce up a temporary parking lot on private land.

The move comes a year after Gabe Handy granted permission for public parking on his property behind Road ResQ. The lot has sat mostly empty since then, water pooling in its center after a stretch of rainy April days.

“Because it’s so uneven, it looks like an abandoned area,” village president George Tyler said. “We wanted to tidy it up a little bit and make it more attractive for people to park there.”

The village will temper its fixes since Handy can develop the land at any time, though Tyler said the developer has yet to submit any conceptual plans for the space.

Community development director Robin Pierce estimated $5,000 for the rehab.

He said the public works department will dump sure-pack gravel, a cheaper blacktop alternative, to level the lot before painting 22 spaces. The estimate covers signs indicating a one-way system where drivers enter and exit from Pearl Street and a light from Green Mountain Power.

Tyler advised the trustees double Pierce’s recommendation in case the project goes over budget and then return any leftover money to the fund.

Though upgrading private land with public money is uncommon, it’s not unheard of, Tyler said. He pointed to the multi-use safety path that runs on railroad property, to which the village contributed $100,000. Similarly, the village hopes the parking lot benefits village businesses.

“It’s money going to a public good no matter whose land it’s on,” Pierce said.

The trustees are also eying new fabric banners for the village center.

Administrative assistant Patty Benoit requested $5,000 for 86 banners to replace the current stock and cover the Pearl St. missing link project. Benoit’s proposal also includes 20 vinyl banners commemorating the village’s 125th anniversary this year.

The trustees are holding the final public hearing at their May 9 meeting before voting on the projects.

Approval will mark the trustees first time employing their economic development fund after voters favored its creation at the 2016 annual meeting. Financed by 1 cent on the tax rate, the fund currently holds $108,000 and is capped at five years. It will require voter approval to continue beyond that.

The Handy lot project will also gauge the village’s lack of parking, which the trustees call a misconception despite many residents stating otherwise.

“After a year or so if no one is using it, then we’ve learned that there really isn’t the demand that we thought there was,” Tyler said.