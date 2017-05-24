Trial delayed for fair stabbing suspect

By Michaela Halnon

A man accused of fatally stabbing a victim at the Champlain Valley Fair last summer will continue to be held without bail after attorneys requested more time to depose witnesses, court documents show.

Jacob St. Amour, a Williston resident, pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder charges in September after prosecutors say he fatally wounded 22-year-old Ryan Durkin of South Burlington on the last night of the fair in Essex Jct.

A docket entry from an April 11 status conference before Judge James R. Crucitti in Chittenden Superior Court-Criminal Division show both the prosecution and defense agreed they could depose all witnesses by August 31 and file motions by September 15 – more than a year after the stabbing allegedly occurred.

A previous motion filed by then-deputy state’s attorney Bram Kranichfeld referenced several witnesses named in the affidavit and contended the evidence of guilt was great.

That same motion alleged a video recorded on a cell phone by a witness shows St. Amour acting aggressively toward Durkin, “flailing his arms and

making a stabbing motion.”

A subsequent court entry filed in October said the defense had received 30 to 40 “discs of interviews.”

“It may appear from the outside that nothing is happening, but we have been conducting depositions and will continue to do so” state’s attorney Sarah George wrote in an email. “There are many witnesses in the case, so it takes time.”

St. Amour’s attorney Margaret Jansch did not respond to requests for comment. If convicted, St. Amour’s charge carries a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.