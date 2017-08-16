Photos by Kyle St. Peter
Thirty-four teams took part in the 16th annual Travis Roy Foundation Wiffle Ball Tournament, raising over $580,000 for the foundation that benefits and creates awareness for people with spinal cord injuries. The event is named after the former Boston University men’s hockey player, pictured above, who resides with his family in Malletts Bay each summer. Roy announced the foundation is buying the three backyard fields — Little Fenway, Little Wrigley and Little Field of Dreams — from Essex’s Pat and Beth O’Connor.
Teammates on the Yuppie’s Group cheer on a young member as he crosses the plate for a run.
A player swings for the fences during last Saturday’s games at Little Fenway.
A group of teammates from the Boston Patriots kick back during some downtime last Saturday.