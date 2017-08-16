By Kaylee Sullivan

Players at this year’s Travis Roy Foundation Wiffle Ball Tournament had something new to sip on: a beer brewed specifically for Roy.

Christened “Travis’ Choice,” the India pale ale sported a citrus character, light body and 6.5 percent alcohol by volume. Wiffle-ballers first tasted the blend at the tourney’s kick-off party at Essex Jct.’s 1st Republic Brewery last Thursday night.

According to 1st Republic co-owner Shawn Trout, the collaboration was a home run.

“We’re super excited and super happy to have had this opportunity,” he said.

His business partner, Kevin Jarvis, pitched the idea to his coworker at General Dynamics, Tom Downs, who plays on one of the four remaining original tourney teams. Downs immediately knew he wasn’t going to swing and miss this one. He said his team, The Curse Lifted, hopes the partnership will continue. Trout says the brewery has similar game plans.

Trout brewed seven barrels, three and a half for in-house pours and around 750 bottles for batters to buy and take home. With some lessons learned, the co-owner is looking forward to growing the event even bigger next year — it could even travel out of the park and into a larger venue.

In its inaugural year, 1st Republic is focused on not only creating tasty concoctions but is also partnering with Essex-based organizations, Trout said.

The Travis Roy Foundation provided a unique opportunity, Trout added, because the brewers got to meet and work with Roy himself, making it a personal connection.

Established in 1997, the foundation helps aids spinal cord injury survivors and funds related research for a cure.

At 20 years old, Roy was stripped of a promising hockey career during his first season at Boston University. An incident on the ice left him with a cracked fourth vertebra, paralyzing him from the neck down. He hasn’t stopped advocating his love for sports since.

That’s why, year after year, wiffle-ballers travel from around the country to take part in some friendly competition in Essex. Last weekend’s tourney raised over $585,000.

All bottles of Travis’ Choice were labeled with the beer name, foundation emblem and BU colors, red and white. Mixing the foundation’s values with the brewery’s, a soldier is pictured with Roy’s old jersey number, 24, on his back. Both Trout and Jarvis are veterans of the U.S. military.

This is the first time the brewery has dedicated a limited release to someone, Trout said. Next year, they plan to switch up the lineup a bit and brew something different. Players will partake in a contest to name the new beer. Trout said he and Jarvis partnered with the foundation to promote its mission. Part of the brewery’s proceeds from the weekend was donated to the charity.

Jarvis, an avid hockey fan, noted the importance of getting out in the community.

“This is the first time we’ve had anything like this,” Downs said of the partnership.

Throughout the weekend, players were encouraged to visit for post-game refreshments. Beer and baseball – the American dream.