Transportation discussion carries busload of questions

By Colin Flanders

Questions outnumber answers for the Essex Westford School Board in its pursuit to define transportation equity across the unified district.

State law requires school districts offer equitable access to transportation, forcing EWSD to address differences in its status quo of three vastly different models.

Currently, Essex Town students have full bus service, Westford is partially covered — K-8 students receive busing while high school students don’t — and Essex Jct. has no bus service.

The Regional Education District Committee, which recommended the unified school model, reported transportation was the most frequently mentioned topic in a 2015 survey to parents. The committee supported expanding transportation options.

After emphasizing for months that no final decision will be made without community input, the board is now inviting residents to a forum at Essex High School next Wednesday night.

“We don’t want the community to feel like our mind is made up,” board chairwoman Martha Heath said.

Incoming superintendent Beth Cobb will make final decisions on routes with input from the transportation company, a consultant and specialized software, according to the board’s FAQs.

Yet some decisions both during and after the board’s budget process show a glimpse into what a new model may look like.

The board recently awarded three-year busing contracts for both Essex Jct. and Westford, earmarking about $640,000 out of a $2.1 million fiscal year 2018 transportation budget for the expansion.

The district’s overall budget passed Tuesday. The state reimburses transportation on a two-year delay at a rate of 44.8 percent, meaning FY18 expenditures will be reimbursed in the FY20 budget.

The board used national standards to develop its estimates, working with a half-mile perimeter for K-8 students and a mile perimeter for high-schoolers.

CCR Transportation, which buses K-8 Westford students, will extend coverage for Westford’s high school students attending EHS for about $110,000 a year.

Heath expected some of the 80 eligible students will drive or ride with parents but said the officials decided it needed two buses to cover the Westford area.

Student Transportation of America, the parent company of Bet-cha Transit and Mountain Transit, which currently buses ETSD students, won the contract for Essex Jct.

The board decided 11 buses is a safe estimate, Heath said.

She was reluctant to discuss specifics before the forum but said one of the biggest questions is whether it should maintain the perimeter it used for budgeting.

There’s also the added complexity of how Essex Jct. assigns students to Hiawatha and Summit Street schools, which sometimes results in neighbors attending different schools.

“The questions kind of go on and on,” Heath said.

Along with next week’s forum, the board will also use a Vt. Department of Health study as guidance.

That study, which garnered 792 responses representing about 1,300 students across the district, examined various transportation modes’ health impacts. Forty-seven percent of respondents were from Essex Town, 40 percent from Essex Jct. and 10 percent from Westford.

Draft recommendations encourage busing by those eligible, maximizing walking and biking as well as improving safety zones.

The study also allowed for open-ended commentary and received 184 responses. A summary of those responses shows a divide between some residents.

Some say Essex Jct. bus service is long overdue, pointing to scheduling conflicts and long walking distances, while others fear it will only add unnecessary expenses and detract from a community-like atmosphere at village schools.

Respondents also disagree on the impact to Five Corners, with some saying buses will reduce parent drop-offs and alleviate congestion and others believing buses will just add to traffic.

Gabrielle Smith, an Essex Jct. parent who served on the health department’s advisory committee that helped facilitate the assessment, thinks the district should support active transportation like walking and biking.

She stressed she’s not “anti-busing,” and supports the expansion where it’s needed and appropriate.

“The more thoughtful and intentional our policy is, and the more we include parents in really understanding what the choices and the eventual impacts are, the stronger our initial policy is going to be,” Smith said.

The survey shows a glimpse of how students currently get to school; about half of respondents said their children either drive or are driven.

Despite being the smallest of EWSD’s three communities, Essex Jct.’s divide is even greater: 70 percent say their children don’t walk to school.

Most parents blame distance or weather. The remainder say work schedules don’t allow them to walk with their children.

It’s why village parent Patrick Murray calls Essex Jct.’s “walking district” title a misnomer, pointing to his own mornings as proof. The Briar Ln. resident lives over two miles from Hiawatha and must drive through Five Corners four times a day to drop off his daughter.

Murray said while his schedule allows the routine, it’s far from ideal. Many parents’ schedules aren’t as flexible as his, he said.

“People need busing in a very real way,” Murray said.

One family surveyed agreed, saying they rack up $250 monthly for a taxi to pick up their children from school.

Another said asking an elementary-aged child to walk over two miles through Five Corners at 7 a.m. in the winter is “insane” and called Essex Jct.’s lack of busing an “embarrassment.”

Over half of Essex Jct. parents indicated their child would ride a bus if offered. About 40 percent of these respondents pointed to their work schedules as motivation.

Comparatively, 37 percent say their children wouldn’t take the bus, with many preferring to drop off on their commute.

Others worry about safety, including parent Sheila Porter, who said buses invite problems like bullying.

Porter is also a childcare provider who walks to and from school with children she watches. Walking allows for much needed exercise and fresh air, even on bad weather days, she said. One of her children walks a “manageable” mile to Albert D. Lawton, she added.

“I grew up here, I walked, my mom grew up here and she walked,” Porter said. “It’s something that is really unique to Essex Jct., and I’ll be sad to see it change.”

Further complicating the discussion is that not all Essex Town parents are pleased with the bus service.

That includes Jaime Audette, whose daughters don’t ride the bus because the route took two hours to travel 2.5 miles from Founders Memorial to their Essex Town home. She moved from the village three years ago for the service.

Many respondents also criticized early pick-up times and lengthy rides. The survey shows about 20 percent of Essex Town students spend more than 30 minutes getting to school.

Heath said the board’s immediate focus is expanding bus service to Essex Jct. and Westford, however, so existing bus service will remain unchanged for now.

The community forum is planned for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on April 19 in the Essex High School cafeteria.