By Colin Flanders

Essex voters won’t be asked to join a regional dispatch center come Town Meeting Day.

That’s because the selectboard chose to not approve the agreement Monday night, citing a bulk of questions the dispatch study committee says can’t be answered until a regional center is up and running. These include specific budget items, startup costs and realistic efficiencies — all of which depend on who joins the center.

“Right now I see a lot of risk — and potential benefit — but I don’t see what the real numbers are,” chairman Max Levy said.

The verdict follows a trend set by the board throughout the nearly yearlong process, starting when members first held off on appointing a rep to the study committee due to concerns over whether that forced them into warning a vote on the matter.

Members later appointed joint municipal manager Pat Scheidel to join reps from seven other towns — Milton, Colchester, Winooski, Burlington, South Burlington, Williston and Shelburne — but continued their wait-and-see approach throughout the fall.

That culminated in Monday night’s vote to bow out of the conversation — that is, for the time being.

Failure to warn the vote doesn’t disqualify Essex from sliding into a regional center.

The town now has three options: keep dispatch services as-is, contract with a town that joins the regional model or attempt to join the center down the road, though doing so will likely require the town to reimburse members for startup costs.

The selectboard also could take advantage of a safety valve written into the agreement, where municipalities must sign a cost-sharing memorandum of understanding within two years of an affirmative vote from residents.

Instead, they halted the conversation where it was. The move didn’t ruffle outgoing Essex Police Chief Brad LaRose, who, for the last 11 months, has sat on the technical advisory committee studying the regional center.

Explaining why the police department didn’t support regional dispatch, LaRose pointed to the uncertainties.

He expected several efficiencies from a regional model and said it would free up his officers, who sometimes must come off the road and dispatch. But he was concerned with how the study committee has marketed the center.

For months, study committee members have touted the effort as a service and financial win. They say a regional model could shorten emergency response times by an average 71 seconds, create a cost-efficient staffing structure and offer career advancement for dispatchers.

While LaRose said some goals are realistic, he wasn’t sold on the call time. He believed there was enough interest around the county to get the center started, after which Essex can evaluate the progress. That will also assuage other qualms, like dispatchers’ pay and needed technology.

Involved parties acknowledge efforts like this have spanned half a century, ultimately failing to advance after multiple tries. To survive this year, the measure needs an affirmative vote from at least three communities.

At least two other municipalities — Colchester and Burlington — will place the measure on their March ballots; five others planned votes in the coming weeks.

For now, Essex voters will look on from the sideline, a position that drew concern from one selectman prior to Monday night’s vote.

“I’m a little surprised that we are not allowing our voters to give us guidance on this,” Andy Watts said.

“They have less data than we do,” Levy responded. “My view is that we’re elected to do all this heavy lifting.”

Selectman Michael Plageman added voters would ask the board questions it wouldn’t know how to answer: “I’m baffled why we would want to do that,” he said.

The measure passed 5-0.