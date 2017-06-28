Town fixes police parking lot

By Colin Flanders

Residents driving by the Essex Police Department this week might wonder why the parking lot of their 3-year-old, $7 million facility is in disrepair.

The problem is, town officials say, the station’s lot was never right to begin with. Last spring, less than a year after the lot’s debut, the pavement started heaving. A technical review conducted by a third-party firm found the lot didn’t allow for proper drainage.

“It looked like a mogul course,” Essex Police Chief Brad LaRose said.

The town entered negotiations with J. Hutchins Excavating, Lamoureux & Dickinson Engineers, Bread Loaf Corporations and Wiemann Lamphere Architects before accepting a $172,000 settlement last November.

The settlement will be used to defray a $208,000 bid from Don Weston Construction. The remainder will be covered by some of the $85,000 left over from the police station project, administrative director Doug Fisher said.

Essex public works director Dennis Lutz said the contractors are following a design from a New York City-based engineering firm. Construction began earlier this month and is scheduled to wrap up in mid-August. The contractor will repair the front lot first. Officers will park cruisers there while the back lot is repaired, LaRose said.

The department will remain open 24 hours a day, and public parking will be located on-site while the front lot is under construction. LaRose didn’t expect the work to interfere with his officers’ ability to respond to incidents.

He said he’s more troubled by the inconvenience to residents, who approved the 18,000-square foot facility in 2012 by a vote of 6,834 to 3,409.

“The community made a significant investment in the building, and here we are now … redoing a portion of it,” LaRose said. “It’s disappointing that we have to deal with situations such as this, but we’ll get through it.”