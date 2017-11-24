By Colin Flanders

The town of Essex has become the fourth Vermont municipality to join a state climate coalition aiming to spark a grassroots approach to combatting environmental impacts.

Earlier this month, the selectboard unanimously approved the Essex Energy Committee’s request to join the Vermont Climate Pledge Coalition. The town joins the cities of Burlington, South Burlington and Montpelier, among 39 other organizations.

Energy committee chairman Will Dodge explained the coalition pairs goals for municipalities, like minimizing transportation emissions or creating stricter residential codes, with steps like backyard composting and home weatherization that can be championed on an individual level.

Most of these actions are already defined in the 2016 Essex Town Plan, Dodge said, including the state’s goal of sourcing 90 percent of energy from renewables by 2050.

“This is basically just a way of promoting and getting more splash out of what we’re doing already,” he said.

Dodge called it the next logical step for the energy committee after it joined Button Up Vermont, a public outreach campaign designed to promote home energy efficiency, after earning selectboard approval last month.

Since signing up to the campaign last month, the committee hosted two community engagement activities and will now need to distribute a free LED lightbulb to residents and property owners who commit to undertake at least one new energy-efficient action in their homes.

Dodge said the town can gauge its effectiveness through the Vermont Energy Action Network’s Community Energy Dashboard, designed to show communities how they’re shaping their energy futures.

So far, the dashboard’s data shows the town is moving in the wrong direction, which Dodge believes is due to new Essex businesses starting to use power throughout the day. He hoped to work with the dashboard and see if there’s a way to normalize the data, and hoped to eventually have it cover both the town and village, since Essex Jct.’s page is currently blank.

There’s no monetary commitment or punishment for failing to hit any of the markers, he added, so the town is taking no risk by joining the pledge.

If anything, selectwoman Irene Wrenner said, the town will show it’s taking the state’s energy goals seriously.

“Potential residents, potential businesses and potential employers are looking to see who are the forward-thinking towns in Vermont,” she said.

While Dodge said the pledge is focused on spurring this ground-up mentality, its announcement in June was a direct response to President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. The coalition mimics the international accord’s call for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions levels from 2005 by 26 to 28 percent over a two-decade span.

At a June news conference, Burlington mayor Miro Weinberger said a U.S. withdrawal would mark a “historic mistake” that makes addressing climate change more difficult for future generations.

“The withdrawal also makes action at the local level even more urgent,” Weinberger said at the time.

Though the U.S. withdrawal can’t officially take effect until 2020, international leaders shared similar comments at the United Nations climate conference in Germany last week.

Miguel Arias Cañete, European commissioner for climate action and energy, told Politico he’s unsure how to gauge the White House’s stance but that he’s encouraged by governors and mayors insisting they plan to try to cut emissions.

“America is still in,” Cañete told the magazine. “Our perception is, fortunately, there is real action on the ground, and we’re very pleased.”

Selectman Andy Watts questioned if joining the pledge would come with any potential backlash from the federal government, like the U.S. Department of Justice’s recent warning that some Vermont cities, including Burlington, who have “sanctuary policies” may be at risk of losing federal money.

Dodge expects some disagreements about the coalition, but he believes its core mission to focus on energy efficiency insulates the town from claims that joining the pledge is an “attack on the federal government.”

“It’s not organizing a protest. It’s not a new type of tea party,” he said. “It’s basically trying to proceed with a goal of other countries, other parts of the world are trying to achieve, but doing it from the ground up.”

“After all,” Dodge continued, “just saving money, weatherizing your house — that shouldn’t be ideological at all. That’s literally talking about money in the pocket.”