Town to consider sidewalk impact fee

By Colin Flanders

Estimating 2,000 new workers and residents will flock to Essex over the next decade, a consultant is suggesting the town levy a fee on new development to generate funds for pedestrian infrastructure.

The town could impose the impact fee as a condition of issuing local permits for both residential and nonresidential development and use those funds to match state and federal grants, said engineer Jonathan Slason of the Resource Systems Group.

Public works director Dennis Lutz said the fee would create consistency for developers and allow the town more flexibility.

“It doesn’t really do us any good if the approval says build a sidewalk out on the end of Old Stage Road,” Lutz said. “Who the heck is going to use it? Four houses and they go off a cliff at the end? It doesn’t make any sense. But should they pay an impact fee where we could use that put a path or sidewalk along Route 15 … that’s part of the argument.”

Slason joined Lutz at Monday’s selectboard meeting to share findings from a report on the town’s current walkway infrastructure that his firm performed with the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission. The village of Essex Jct. was not included.

The town owns and maintains about 52 miles of sidewalks and shared paths, the report shows, and budgets an average $40,000 annually – money often leveraged to match grants. The town also budgets $20,000 to maintain the existing networks.

Slason said long-range growth forecasts show the town growing by about 600 new residents and 1,400 new workers over the next decade.

“If we’re only putting in the amount of money that we have today allocated to sidewalks, we’re simply not going to be able to afford to build the amount of sidewalk linear feet that population would deserve based on their current expectation of standards,” Slason said.

Vermont law authorizes municipalities to levy impact fees on new development to allocate the cost of new capital facilities to those that will benefit from them.

To help keep pace with the town’s growth, Slason suggested creating a fee structure based on the projected level of use, estimating residents use pedestrian networks about four times more than workers.

Combining this with growth projections levels allowed Slason to calculate a fiscal responsibility for each cohort: 64 percent for residential and 36 percent for nonresidential.

Nonresidential development would pay based on size, while residential development would pay on a per-bedroom basis, which the report asserts is a more progressive approach since data shows houses with fewer bedrooms typically have fewer residents and generate less demand on the transportation infrastructure.

Using the town’s 2015 Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan, Slason’s firm identified the top projects that would serve the town’s future growth and development. Excluded were four projects, including along Route 15, that have already received funding.

The top 10 would extend the sidewalk or path network by a little over 5.4 miles and cost about $7.7 million, which, if using an 80/20 match for state or federal grants, requires a local match of about $1.3 million.

Operating on a 10-year time frame, the report shows $400,000 would be raised through the yearly budget, leaving just short of $900,000 left for local impact fees.

Split between the two cohorts, that would mean about $578,000 from residential development and $318,000 from nonresidential, he said.

The total yield would be decided by a fee structure. The report offered a wide range of cost calculations, from a low estimation of $106 per bedroom up to $470.

Lutz recommended a fee at the lower end of the spectrum given the number of new sidewalks or pathways expected over the next decade. He noted that 10 projects over 10 years is a lofty goal, and five is more realistic.

Slason said the town could create criteria for credits or waivers and exemptions.

For example, public buildings and schools could be exempt, while waivers could incentivize affordable housing projects. Revenue or property tax credits could also be issued to reduce the chance that a property paying impact fees will also contribute property taxes to the same project.

The town would also need to consider a portion of the recreation impact fee, of which about 5 percent is dedicated to future paths and trails, equaling about $53 per new residence. Lutz said that allocation could remain as-is and be used for only recreation-related paths and trails, or it could be removed from the recreation fee.

Asked if he expected any pushback from developers, Slason said the system will likely become standard practice in Chittenden County. Lutz added he would prefer a policy that determines a “fair cost” rather than needing to figure it out himself.

“The hard part is … it would be a fee to go on to new development, which obviously gets passed on to a new homeowner or business,” Lutz said.

The selectboard unanimously accepted the report, which Lutz now plans to share with the planning commission before town staff develop an implementation plan for selectboard approval.

Members would then need to agree on a fee value, determine if waivers would be included and revise an ordinance to include the fee.