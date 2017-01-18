Town Center plan set for revision

Hanley looked over a sketch of the old plan Thursday afternoon. Signs of age show on the large poster board, its tattered corners folding inward. Some of its vision has come true, like more development along Essex Way, she said. Other aspirations, like a more residentially developed area east of Old Stage Road, never did.

Hanley cited obstacles like the circumferential highway cancellation, Tropical Storm Irene and America’s recent economic crisis as examples of reality interfering with planners’ vision. Still, since 25 years is a long time without retrospection, Hanley set forth after securing funding for FY17. The project — which has been branded “ETC Next” — aims to create a new vision for the town center that will inspire new zoning regulations and policies, Hanley said.

Community development staff plan to heavily focus on the town center’s design. Beyond that, Hanley’s bringing no preconceived notions to the conversation. The public process will inform the community development department, she said. “What we may end up seeing here is a reconfigured town center in terms of its boundaries,” she said. “We may entertain different densities, different heights for structures or potentially different kinds of uses.” Hanley is aware of how these sensitive conversations can unfold. As proof, she pointed right down the road to the village center, where the board of trustees decided last September to cap building heights at four stories, much to many residents’ delight. In the same vein, Burlington residents are still grappling with their city council’s decision to allow up to a 14-story building in their town center. “When you talk about raising heights and increasing densities, it can, in any community, raise some concerns,” Hanley said. “So the planning process surrounding those issues has to be extremely inclusive.