Town budget up nearly 4 percent

By Colin Flanders

The Essex Selectboard unanimously approved a $13.7 million budget Monday, representing about a 4 percent increase over the current fiscal year.

To meet its budget, the town needs to raise $534,000 more in fiscal year 2018 through property taxes, a 3.15 percent increase. The selectboard also allocated $125,000 in fund balance to offset some of the tax impact.

Based on an estimated 1.25 percent growth in the grand list, the proposed budget will increase taxes on the owner of a $280,000 house by about $43, according to finance director Doug Fisher.

Salary and benefits are up a combined $379,000, representing just over 72 percent of the overall general fund increase, he said.

Other major increases include $64,000 for the village highway and streets department and nearly $62,000 in insurance costs. There’s also $20,000 more allotted for intergovernmental payments, including $8,000 more to Green Mountain Transit and $6,000 more to the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.

There are also a number of moving pieces due to consolidation efforts. In FY18, the town will bring over the village finance director as a town employee. Twenty percent of that position’s salary and benefits will be offset from the village utilities fund.

In return, the village clerk and treasurer will fulfill the same duties for the town, Fisher said. The town will also fund two full-time assistant clerks to work under new joint clerk Susan McNamara-Hill.

The proposed budget shows a number of savings, including $42,000 in debt service after the stormwater debt has been paid off and a number of one-time payments from FY17. That includes $14,000 less in election costs since it’s not a presidential election year and $27,000 less from the community development department, mostly from consultant payments.

Voters will notice an increase of $327,000 in information management, mostly from salaries and benefits. There’s only one new position being proposed, however; the rest of the salaries were previously budgeted in the town manager’s budget. Other commensurate expenses were found in other line items, Fisher said.

“This is just taking it from all of the places it existed and putting it into one,” Fisher said.

Some residents took issue with the selectboard’s process of analyzing the village’s highway department budget.

Though the village trustees approve a budget for the their highway department, that bottom line is transferred to the town, by contract, and then paid for as part of the consolidated services initiative.

Yet the selectboard wasn’t presented with a breakdown of the village’s highway budget, which increased 6.41 percent to $1.06 million.

“You are nickeling and diming on little things in every little part of our budget, but you have $1 million here that you’re telling me that you just accepted without any scrutiny,” resident Barbara Higgins said. “That is extremely, extremely disappointing.”

Scheidel explained the trustees planned to approve their budget February 14 and said he could provide the breakdown for the selectboard prior to Town Meeting Day.

“If there’s anything that’s dramatically out of whack, I think the opportunity to make that chance would come on the floor at Town Meeting,” Scheidel said.

There was also discussion about the selectboard’s choice to not allocate more fund balance to offset more of the tax impact.

The selectboard has a policy to keep 15 percent of the general fund budget in fund balance, Fisher said. The current fiscal year anticipates using $125,000, which would leave $2.25 million in the fund balance.

Based on the proposed budget, the selectboard could have used the full 15 percent – $170,000 – but decided to allocate last year’s amount of $125,000.

Higgins wondered if there’s any historical data showing the town needs to keep this much.

Fisher said the current fund balance allows the town to operate for about eight weeks in the event all revenues stopped coming in. That is unprecedented, Fisher said, but added eight weeks is not very long.

Scheidel said during Tropical Storm Irene, the federal government told affected communities to borrow money.

“Hopefully they got their money back, but we’re not sure,” he said.

The town’s fund balance has grown over the last 25 years “slowly and with a good deal of luck,” he continued.

“Some would argue 5 [percent] is low, some would argue 15 [percent] is high, but with the cost of everything that could go up, mostly out of our control … I think we’re doing the right thing for folks,” Scheidel said.

On Monday night, the selectboard also voted to warn a public hearing for the $1.58 million capital budget. That meeting is set for February 6.