Town to assess water tower restoration

By Colin Flanders

The past few decades have not been kind to the Fort Ethan Allen water tower.

Built in 1893 by Kansas contracting firm Zeigler & Dalton, the tower was once the sole source of water supply for Fort Ethan Allen before its decommission in the late 1960s.

Now, its marble-faced walls hide years of deterioration, pigeon poop offering the only sign of life inside. During a recent visit, the selectboard saw first-hand just how bad it was.

“It was an absolutely terrifying experience for me,” selectboard member Sue Cook said at last month’s meeting. “I felt so unsafe in there.”

Bolts connecting both the stairwell to itself and to the surrounding walls are missing.

“We really shouldn’t be letting people go up there,” public works director Dennis Lutz said. “I know the board members went up there, and that’s fine, but we probably should have had you sign a waiver.”

The town has known about the problems since a 2009 study conducted by McFarland Johnson. Yet after paying for a drone to survey the tower’s roof, the town also learned the tower’s slate roof is failing, with the wood beneath it showing signs of rot.

At its Dec. 19 meeting, the selectboard granted the Essex Community Historical Society permission to begin a fundraising effort.

“This is a very important part of the town of Essex history,” ECHS treasurer Ann Gray said. “We want to be able to pass on its history for generations to come.”

The historical society is meeting later this month to discuss the next steps, Gray said. It will be a major undertaking; Lutz estimates fully restoring the tower will cost about $225,000.

He broke down the project into three steps: fixing the roof, repairing the stairwell and re-grouting inside and outside the structure.

The first is the most important step since water leakage could cause more damage, he said. Those repairs would run an estimated $65,000, he said.

There’s currently about $44,000 earmarked in the capital fund for the project, so if the historical society could secure a state historic preservation grant, which offers up to $20,000, the town could be almost halfway to the necessary amount, he said.

Accessing the top of the 96-foot structure may be challenging, however, since it sits close to buildings on its north and east sides, making access via crane difficult. It’s likely some of the repairs would need staging from the tower’s upper windows, Lutz said.

That’s why, ideally, the stairwell repairs would happen at the same time to allow for easier maintenance and access to the area that can’t be reached by crane, Lutz wrote.

Yet restoring the stairwell would cost an estimated $130,000, Lutz said. He suggested ECHS to target that amount. The historical society also hoped the town would continue to allot funds from its capital tax, which raises about $500,000 each year.

Divvying up these funds strikes the balance between preservation and utility, however, Lutz said, pointing to Memorial Hall, which needs a $100,000 roof repair.

“Do you add more taxpayers’ money to the capital plan to fix that roof which has a direct use, or do you take that money and add it to preserving the historic tower?

“There’s just a lot of stuff out there that needs fixing,” Lutz added.

Still, given the tower’s history, Lutz said its restoration is worthwhile.

The selectboard will discuss its capital budget during a work session Wednesday.

Back in September, the water tower received backing from resident Abe Berman, who moved to Essex five years ago. Citing the tower’s “mythical” status in the area, he said he fully supports the restoration efforts.

“It’s on my bucket list to get to the top of that tower one day… it’s a view that you can’t get another way,” he said.