For the first time since its inception over 15 years ago, teams from Albert D. Lawton won the Essex Middle School basketball tournament. Both the ADL boys’ and girls’ B teams found themselves facing off against opponents from perennial powerhouse Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School of South Burlington in their respective finals. The two victories were big ones for ADL, and the girls victory is especially exciting as it ended a decade long win streak by Tuttle.
Lily Boutin, left, passes Hannah Gilbert in the second half of play as the ADL Chargers beat the Tuttle Middle School Wolves 29-14 to take the Essex Middle School B-Team Tournament Championship in Essex on Saturday. (Photograph (C) 2018 Rajan Chawla Photography)
Gabby Spagnuolo Chawla eyes the baskethot in the second half of the Chargers’ win over the Tuttle MIddle School Wolves during the Essex Middle School B-Team Basektball Tournament on Saturday. (Photograph (C) 2018 Rajan Chawla Photography)
Gabby Spagnuolo Chawla takes a shot in the second half of the Chargers’ win over the Wolves during the Essex Middle School B-Team Basektball Tournament on Saturday. (Photograph (C) 2018 Rajan Chawla Photography
ADL Charger Olivia Macias (center) is surrounded by Wolves as she looks for an open teammate during the final in the Essex Middle School B-Team Tournament in Essex on Saturday. Marcias was able to make the pass successfully. (Photograph (C) 2018 Rajan Chawla Photography)
Hannah Gilbert earns two points in the second half of the Chargers’ win over the Wolves during the Essex Middle School B-Team Basektball Tournament on Saturday. (Photograph (C) 2018 Rajan Chawla Photography)
Gabby Spagnuolo Chawla makes a shot in the second half of the Chargers’ win over the Wolves during the Essex Middle School B-Team Basektball Tournament on Saturday. (Photograph (C) 2018 Rajan Chawla Photography
The ADL Chargers girls b-team celebrates their win over Tuttle Middle School on Saturday during the Essex Middle School B-Team Basketball Tournament.
The ADL Chargers girls b-team champions, back row from left, Olyvia Paquette, Bianca Williams, Olivia Macias, Coach, Allison Hennessey, Cassidy Morway, Ronja Norstrom and Assistant Coach Lindsay Naser. Front row, from left, Jaime Adams, Lily Boutin, Hannah GIlbert, Alex Noyes and Gabby Spagnuolo Chawla. Not pictured are Lacy Bathalon and Molly Murphy. The Chargers beat the Tuttle Middle School Wolves 29-14 on Saturday to take the trophy in the Essex Middle School B-Team Basketball Tournament.
(Photograph (C) 2018 Rajan Chawla Photography)