INSTRUCTIONS

Slice the tomatoes in half lengthwise. Remove and discard the seeds and pulp. Chop the tomatoes into small pieces and place them in a large bowl.

Stack 3-4 basil leaves on top of each other, roll them up from one of the long sides, then slice through the roll horizontally with a knife. Run your knife once or twice through these ribbons of basil and add them to bowl. Repeat with the rest of the basil leaves.

Finely mince the garlic cloves by hand or in a food processor, and add them to the bowl. Add in the oil, salt and pepper. Gently toss the ingredients together.

The salsa can be served immediately or allowed to sit at room temperature for about 1 hour for the flavors to meld. Serve it with tortilla or pita chips. It can also be served on bite-sized pieces of artisan sourdough or white bread – if desired, sprinkle a little mozzarella or grated Parmesan cheese over the tops and place them under the broiler for about a minute, then serve them immediately.