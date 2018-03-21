Finding the Right Camp

Meet the camp director. If possible, meet in person, otherwise set up a time to talk on the phone and ask the following questions: What is the camp’s philosophy and program emphasis? What is the camp director’s background? What training do counselors receive? What is the counselor-to-camper ratio? What are the ages of the counselors? How does the camp handle homesickness and other adjustment issues?

Understanding the Importance of ACA Accreditation

Accreditation ensures that a camp has met up to 300 health and safety standards. It educates the camp owners and directors in the administration of key aspects of camp operation, program quality, and the health and safety of campers and staff. It establishes guidelines for needed policies, procedures, and practices for which the camp is responsible for ongoing implementation. It assists the public in selecting camps that meet industry-accepted and government-recognized standards. ACA’s Find a Camp database connects families with ACA-Accredited Camps that best suit their interests.

Getting Ready for Camp

Ask the camp about dress code and gear and specific items that should be left at home. Pack light and plan ahead. Do your best to label everything. Most camps supply lists of recommended clothing and some include required uniforms. In general, camp gear should be comfortable and durable clothing for active days at camp.

Dealing with Homesickness

Discuss concerns. As camp gets nearer, talk to your child about how they’re feeling about camp and what they may expect. Communicate confidence in your child’s ability to be away from home. Counselors, camp nurses, and camp directors all have been trained to deal with a homesick child.