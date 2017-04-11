Made in Essex: Tim Torti reflects on Essex’s past, present and future

By Cindy Chittenden

Walking into the Lake Champlain Chamber of Commerce headquarters in Burlington is a bit like walking through a mini Grand Central Station.

Employees bustle through the halls with a chipper demeanor, a veteran ambassador jokes with the front office assistant and brochures filled with suggestions on the best places to grab a bite are readily available.

Within minutes, the excitement increases when the meeting room door swings open, and out flies Tom Torti. Standing more than 6 feet tall, the chamber president smiles, greets the crowd of onlookers, walks his guests to the exit, turns around and welcomes yet another to the space.

Originally from Northvale, N.J., the Essex resident grew up in a family immersed in community service. His mother was active in the PTA and church groups, and his father was a member of the school board and the American Legion.

“I always believed that you give back to your community,” Torti said, drinking a cup of coffee. “You give back. That’s what you do.”

In 1976, Torti graduated from St. Michael’s College with a B.A. in English and a master’s from the University of Vermont. Right out of school, he landed a job working for Washington County Mental Health and was helped develop programming for the juvenile detention center, which later became Woodside in Colchester.

Torti, his wife, Diane, and their two small children moved to Essex in 1989. When the girls were old enough to play T-ball, Torti could be found on the school fields coaching every game.

For 16 years, Torti worked for the state in positions including director of the Department of States Attorney and Sheriffs, commissioner of personnel, commissioner of buildings and general services, deputy secretary of administration and secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources.

In 1996, Torti noticed an opening on the local planning commission and jumped at the opportunity.

“Our meetings would start at 6:30 p.m. and end at 1 a.m.,” Torti said with a laugh. “I would come home at 1:30 in the morning, and my wife would be like, ‘Again?’”

Over his 21 years on the planning commission, Torti said he’s most proud of finding the balance between preserving open space and allowing necessary residential and commercial development to go forward. He said constructive engagement with citizens with different viewpoints was key, especially respecting those views even when he disagreed.

When his term ended in 2006, Torti stepped down and focused on his new position as president of the chamber. The 62-year-old may no longer be active in town planning, but when asked what the future of Essex looks like, Torti piped right up, ready to debate.

“What do we have if GlobalFoundries leaves?” Torti asked. “We need an identity of who we are, and we need to become that before Global goes away. To me, it comes back to being a maker and a server. You need both to be a thriving private sector economy. If you have a thriving private sector, you can fund sports, arts, entertainment, dance and music – all the cultural things that make the community special.”

Last March, the White House named Burlington a TechHire Community, an initiative to link employers with residents and grow the tech workforce with skills needed for well-paying jobs. The chamber is a partner with the project, which aims to employ 400 tech workers through 2020.

Essex could go in that direction, Torti said, and, with the help of Excelerate on Pearl Street, Essex’s economy can grow. Excelerate is known as a makerspace, a place where people with shared interests, especially in computing or technology, can gather to work on projects while sharing ideas, equipment and knowledge.

“You have young people coming out of high school, tech school and people that have moved away for college that are ready to come back to raise a family in Vermont,” Torti said. “These types of people would come back if the jobs were here and if they thought they could start a business or career here.

“You have the technology, you have the mentors, you have the infrastructure, you have the bright people, you have the space and housing,” Torti said. “That’s what Essex can build on.”