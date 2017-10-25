By Reporter staff

Contributed by Lou Ann Pioli

Coordinator, Essex Area Senior Center

How do I downsize? What’s the difference between an assisted living facility and a nursing home? Do I need to file an income tax return if I’m retired? How does someone pre-plan a funeral? Aren’t Alzheimer’s and dementia the same thing? Is there any senior housing available that is subsidized? Are there places or programs where senior citizens can get a nice meal for not too much money? Where can I find a caregiver to help with my spouse or parent? What public transportation is available to me as a senior?

These questions and so many more are what prompted me to begin a new event at the Senior Center called “Thursday Topics.” One Thursday a month at 10:30 a.m. (the end time is dependent upon the presenter), the center will invite someone to come and speak on a topic of interest to our seniors. Thursday Topics will be open to anyone aged 50 and above who live in Essex or our neighboring communities. The event is free. Reservations are requested (for room set-up and materials).

The first Thursday Topic is on November 16 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. featuring certified dementia practitioner Wayne Crandall, who will present “A Walk In Their Shoes,” a dementia simulation. This riveting, interactive presentation will guide you through the challenges of compromised vision, hearing and dexterity which all affect cognition. Please RSVP by November 13 to Bernadette at 985-9847 or to Lou Ann at the contact information below.

On a very real and personal level, I recall vividly when my own sweet mother first began exhibiting signs of dementia, and how my dad struggled to bring her back to our time and reality, which is a normal, first response, but ultimately detrimental to all. I strongly recommend our November Thursday Topic to anyone with a spouse, friend, parent or loved one who is aging, and especially who is exhibiting memory loss.

If you have a topic of interest that you would like explored or would like to present, please let me know.

A few reminders: Registration is still ongoing at both Essex Parks and Recreation and Essex Jct. Recreation and Parks for the annual Senior Thanksgiving Luncheon. This year the meal is on Wednesday, Nov. 8, and will again be deliciously catered by CTE Culinary and held at Essex Alliance Church. Cost is $13. Please call either rec department for further information.

Saturday, Nov. 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is a wonderful opportunity to get some holiday shopping done at the annual Five Corners Craft Fest held at EASC, Essex First Congregational Church, Holy Family Church and St. James Church. This is a widely attended, fun event. If you visit each site, you will get your card punched and be entered into the basket raffle! At the senior center, in addition to our vendors and ever-popular White Elephant Room, we’ll have pulled pork, soup, chili, other sandwiches and baked goods for your appetite’s delight. You won’t want to miss this!

The annual Christmas Luncheon at Champlain Valley Expo (fairgrounds) sponsored by the Knights of Columbus and Rotary Club will be on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at noon. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the senior center Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., and Wednesdays from 2-3:30 pm. This meal is open to seniors who are Essex residents or members of Essex Area Senior Center only.

Essex Area Senior Center is located at Five Corners next to Brownell Library. We are the white annex to the Village Municipal Offices. Please visit the center or our website, www.essexvtseniors.org, or contact me at 876-5087.