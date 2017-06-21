The swing of things

By Colin Flanders

A calendar designed by a boy with autism hangs near Mark Andrews’ desk, an annual purchase that reminds him of all the talent that exists in our world, regardless of one’s label.

There’s also a clock that’s seven minutes fast and a framed illustration of a motorcyclist popping a wheelie — something Andrews, soon to be 63, said he can still do.

And there’s a painting of a jazz band that forms a snapshot into Andrews’ younger days.

It partly represents his love for the genre, though he admits he mostly liked the colors. But when prompted, he offers an explanation that could easily describe his entire career working with a team of educators.

“Put a bunch of talented musicians together, and some really amazing things happen,” he said.

Born in Connecticut, Andrews and his family moved to Vermont in 1971. He graduated high school in southern Vermont before attending Johnson State College.

During his sophomore year, he volunteered for a mentoring program, where he learned the power of human connection and the influence he could have in someone’s life.

He also found an affinity for working with the disadvantaged, prompting him to focus on special education during his final college years. There, he spent a year helping to decommission a school within the Waterbury State Hospital, where state law had allowed children with significant disabilities to live.

“It was just one of the most horrific, scariest places that I’ve ever been in to this day,” Andrews said.

It was his first exposure to how some children live under unfair treatment, and it inspired him to consider how he could make a difference.

He earned a master’s in special education before moving to Boston to work in private schools for two years. Moving back to Vermont, he got a job with Howard Community Services, overseeing all residential programs in the Burlington area that served adults with disabilities.

Soon, he realized maybe his calling wasn’t to be an educator, but rather a leader to help others reach their own potential.

“I go back to where I started,” he said. “It’s about people. It was my first sense of who I was as a person.”

In 1988, he joined Washington West, now Harwood Union, as an integration specialist. For five years, he designed programs for children with disabilities, working his way up the ladder over the next decade by serving as an assistant principal before leading his own school for six years.

But Andrews longed for more. With no central office experience, he got a job as Orleans Southwest Supervisory Union superintendent for six years before arriving in Essex in 2010.

Though the Essex Town School District represented a major shift — Andrews went from dealing with 54 people across nine boards to a single five-member board — he had his work cut out for him.

“What’s our story here?” he asked repeatedly during his first year, seeking out a narrative from students, parents, faculty and staff.

He soon noticed the district lacked working norms across its three schools, as more summits happened in the parking lot than in the room where a meeting was just held, he said.

“They were three separate buildings, with three separate missions, with three separate visions,” he added.

Essex Elementary School principal Peter Farrell said Andrews made the district a coherent unit. Principals started collaborating more, and the entire leadership team was focused on the K-8 continuum.

Farrell called Andrews the best superintendent he’s ever worked with, pointing to his ability to rally people around a common goal. What’s more, Andrews has way of convincing them to contribute.

“Mark believes very strongly that if you put decision-making power in the hands of the people who are closest to the issues, and allow the latitude in figuring out how to make things work, then you get solutions that make a lot more sense,” Farrell said.

One day, Andrews gathered his leadership team, covered a wall in newsprint and asked them to list each of their tasks. The exercise revealed even some of the most well-intentioned tasks didn’t connect to the district’s core mission, Andrews said.

That strategic planning is a trait that board chairwoman Kim Gleason, who served on the hiring committee, saw in Andrews seven years ago. Years later, she said, Andrews’ influence has rippled through the district.

“We’ve all grown around him to be better listeners to keep students at the center of our work. He really has walked the walk,” Gleason said. “If it was important, he sat down with people to work together to achieve what they were going to do.

“He will surely be missed,” she added.

Gleason said Andrews’ influence is one reason why educators and leaders in Essex Town are confident the unification will prove beneficial: They’ve seen what happens when you pursue a common goal as a cohesive group.

Lorna Michaud, Andrews’ executive secretary, is most impressed by watching Andrews slip into his “many hats” as he balances the work of the transition among his many other tasks.

“They come on and off like the wind, all day long, without warning,” Michaud wrote in an email.

And while there’s much left to do, Andrews believes he’s helped prepare the district for its unified identity.

“I feel like I’m on the top of the wave riding to shore,” he said. “I’m really at peace with that.”

On July 1, Andrews will begin his first summer off since he started caddying as a 13-year-old.

He will enjoy the freedom of not worrying if his shirt has ketchup on it from a mid-day lunch. Perhaps he will sleep in past 5 a.m.

He’s looking ahead to more motorcycle rides and a month-long trip out west with his wife and their recently purchased 30-year-old Volkswagen van.

He imagines basking in the novelty of it all, but he only allows indulgence for so long.

Soon he’ll begin volunteering for a nonprofit, and he plans to serve as a consultant for some districts around the state. He explains his professional life is inextricably linked to who he is as a person, and thus, it only seems right that his tempo will kick back into that familiar swing.

“I’m not ready to just end,” he said.