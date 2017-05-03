The logger’s importance

By Ethan Tapper

Whether you own a half-acre or a 100-acre woodlot, at some point you might start thinking about cutting some trees. Maybe you’d like to harvest timber for a building project or for firewood or to encourage the maples in your sugarbush. If you have a strong back and a chainsaw, you may be able to harvest some trees yourself. At some point, however, when the trees are too big or too many or too far away, you might want to consider calling in an expert. You’ll want to appeal to an endangered species: the Vermont logger.

I suggest you first call a forester. Foresters act on the behalf of landowners, ensuring timber harvesting is done with best practices and the forest’s health in mind. They help you hire a skilled logger and sign them to a fair contract. Foresters mark the trees to be cut and supervise the harvest to make sure everything goes smoothly. You’ll have the best chance of a successful harvest and for you for your forest if you involve a forester.

Many landowners are intimated by logging; they have seen photographs of ugly harvests, read news articles about loggers fined for misconduct and listened to a friend’s or neighbor’s negative experience. These stories give landowners second thoughts about hiring a logger to cut their precious, well-cared-for land. However, public perception of logging is misleading. What you don’t hear about are harvests that succeed. These harvests, which exponentially outnumber problematic ones, leave the forest well tended and well stocked with healthy, productive trees.

But why do we need loggers? Forests do not “need” to be cut, right? The answer is yes, and no, and “it’s complicated.” Forests in the northeast are certainly capable of looking after themselves. While there is evidence that human management has occurred in Vermont for thousands of years, and well before European colonization, forests are able to grow, reproduce and be healthy without human intervention. However, as I often tell landowners, the untended forest will not necessarily do these things on our (human) terms.

Consider what will happen if we don’t “thin” our forests. Thinning treatments are systems of harvesting timber to free-up growing space in an immature stand. As we thin the woods, we make some tough choices about which trees to retain based on their health, species, wildlife utility, aesthetics and their ability to produce timber or another forest product (such as maple sap) in the future. If we do not thin our forests, they may still grow, reproduce, provide wildlife habitat and look beautiful, but they will not necessarily do these things and produce trees of commercial value and do so quickly. Our intervention helps us protect the ecological importance of the forest while extracting an economically and culturally important sustainable resource.

Which brings us back to the logger. Landowners and foresters can only actualize our goals for our forests in partnership with loggers. After all, it is the logger who has the equipment and the know-how to actually harvest trees and get them out of the woods. Without loggers, there is no way to turn your trees and into a property tax payment, a new shed or a warm fire in your woodstove.

So is the only purpose of forests to provide landowners with economic benefits?

Of course not. Forests in Vermont provide a multitude of services to all of us. Some of these services (clean air, clean water, wildlife habitat, tourism) provide us with a clear benefit. Others are just as important but not so obvious. We need to preserve these benefits while recognizing that harvesting a renewable resource and producing income for landowners can be extremely positive for our forests. High quality forest management walks this tightrope and can only be realized with the help of skilled loggers. And so, as spring approaches, I would invite you to recognize the asset your local loggers are.

Ethan Tapper is the Chittenden County forester for the Vermont Dept. of Forests, Parks & Recreation. His office is at 111 West St., Essex Jct. He can be reached by phone at 585-9099 and by email at ethan.tapper@vermont.gov.