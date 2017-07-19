The fair mastermind

By Cindy Chittenden

For 94 years, the Champlain Valley Exposition has been delivering magic to the community. One of the most anticipated events of the summer is the Champlain Valley Fair. The fried dough, the rides, the concerts and the animals are just a few of the reasons people keep coming back year after year.

Director of operations Chris Ashby is one of the masterminds behind the scenes. His office has the feel of an old-school record store, with posters of upcoming concerts plastered on the walls. Hanging above his desk are framed collages of artists he photographed during live events.

The Fairfax resident started in the marketing department of the organization 12 years ago and worked his way up to his current position in 2015.

“As cliché as this might sound, I love the diversity,” Ashby said in June. “I do something different every day. Today, I have a picnic for a community service group of 700 people. I had the Mother Earth News Fair last weekend that brought in a few thousand people, and the Relay for Life Chittenden County is next weekend.”

One of Ashby’s goals is to expand the Champlain Valley Exposition brand so that it appeals to a younger demographic.This process started three years ago when the organization held a successful homebrew contest. Building on that momentum, Ashby is working on ways to educate the young about Vermont farming history, organic practices and the importance of local farms.

“The fair started as a trade show for farmers,” Ashby said. “They came in, saw the equipment, saw their neighbor from up the road and saw who had the best cows. Now we want to morph it back to say, ‘Hey, this is where your food comes from, and here’s why it’s important.’”

The Champlain Valley Exposition isn’t just about expansion. It’s about giving back to the community.

Ten years ago, the organization devised a program with the American Red Cross to attract new blood donors. In return for a donation, the fair provides a free entrance ticket to each donor. This promotion has become such a success that friends and families often give in groups. This is the single largest blood drive in New England during the summer months, generating roughly 2,000 pints of blood, Ashby said.

Once again this year, the Expo and the Vermont Food Shelf will co-host their fifth annual food drive. On the Thursday of the fair, each guest who brings two nonperishable food items before 2 p.m. receives free admission. If a guest brings two additional items, he or she receives a discounted ride bracelet. Last year alone, the event brought in 7,400 pounds of food.

For the length of the fair, Ashby and a number of employees live out of RVs on the property grounds. The hours are grueling, but the unexpected perks make up for it. In 2012, when the country artist Zac Brown came to town, his 4-year-old daughter requested to see the fairgrounds.

“I was able to spend an hour and a half with them, wandering around incognito,” Ashby said. “It was actually really interesting. He was a genuinely nice guy, very humble.”

The Champlain Valley Fair has added new entertainment to its 2017 schedule, including the U.S. National Freestyle Motorcycle Championship Series. Free parking is available on weekdays before 1 p.m.

Learn more at www.cvexpo.org.