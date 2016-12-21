Thanks to all who studied rec issue

By Kelly Adams

Although I am disappointed that the recreation district measure did not pass in both the village and the town on Tuesday, I want to pause to thank all who served this year in a volunteer capacity to study the possibilities and carry forth their recommendation.

I doubt any of us could have accurately predicted how contentious this issue would become. I am grateful to live in a village and a town with such incredibly strong recreation services and thank Brad Luck and Ally Vile for their leadership. I know that other citizens have raised concerns about how Mr. Luck and Ms. Vile expressed their opinions, and I hope we can pause at this busy time of year to ask whether they and anyone who served on the committee really had malevolent intent or perhaps, like me, underestimated the contentiousness of the issue.

I hope we can all move forward with gratitude for the strength of our community and the services that are available to us through our shared taxpaying. If you were opposed to the recommended path then I hope you will be a part of finding other solutions to maintain the strength of our shared resources.

Wishing all my neighbors happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year.

Kelly Adams

Essex Jct.