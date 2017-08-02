TEST notches No. 2

By Reporter staff

ST. ALBANS – Swimmers from the Town of Essex Swim Team swam to 70 top five finishes in individual events and 18 top three finishes in relay events at the Champlain Valley Swim League’s championship meet last weekend at the St. Albans City Pool.

TEST swimmers posted 19 individual league championship victories and seven relay wins en route to an overall second place finish. Leading the way to TEST’s first place finish in the men’s division were Jake McIntyre and Casey Keenan with three individual wins each and Oliver Austin with two individual wins. Katerine Lacourciere contributed to TEST’s second place finish in the women’s division with two individual wins. Jake McIntyre’s 200 freestyle swim in 1:46.79 set a new CVSL record, as did the relay swims of the 18-and-under men’s teams in both the medley relay (Kevin Hancock, Oliver Austin, Cameron Marcus and Oliver Austin) and the free relay (Kevin Hancock, Jake McIntyre, Ross Macy and Casey Keenan) with times of 1:43.95 and 1:33.95 respectively. In addition to the outstanding performances of TEST’s swimmers, their co-head coach Jim Austin was also recognized with the CVSL’s Coaching Excellence Award for exemplifying excellent coaching and his efforts to build swimmers, sportsmanship and good citizenship. Austin has coached in the CVSL for six years and is an assistant coach with Green Mountain Aquatics. His commitment to helping youth in the community learn to swim with proficiency, teaching sportsmanship before winning and his dedication to the sport of swimming and all swimmers has earned him the admiration of fellow coaches, swimmers and parents.