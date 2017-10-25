Teachers and board ratify contract

By Colin Flanders

Teachers in the Essex Westford School District officially have a new contract after the school board unanimously ratified the agreement last week.

The new master agreement offers 3 percent “new dollar” salary increases in each year of the two-year contract and bumps faculty’s share of health care premium payments to 19 percent starting January 1, lead negotiator Kim Gleason said.

Six months later, the share increases to 20 percent — on par with data released in August, which informed the district it could expect about $815,000 less in funding over the next two years in the state’s pursuit to save millions in school employee health insurance costs.

Then, board chairwoman Martha Heath said she hoped to cover that margin through the negotiations process.

Gleason said it’s too early to tell if the district hit the state’s target, however, because the numbers also cover support staff, with whom the board has recently declared impasse. Gleason reported both sides are willing to resume if additional information alters the conversation, echoing a stance shared during teachers’ negotiations.

Similar to the passage of their first budget, school board members broke into applause after ratifying the contract at their Oct. 17 meeting. The deal closed the door on more than a year of negotiations that progressed — and stalled — without any publicly aired frustrations, a striking contrast to other stalemates like those in Burlington and South Burlington.

After declaring impasse in July, the two sides waited on mediation for nearly three months before settling without outside help. Gleason said other negotiations around the state helped update the local discussion.

“It was really a refreshing process,” she said. “It was incredibly collaborative, and I could not be more grateful for all the people who invested their time.”

In a district statement, teachers’ union co-lead negotiator Mike Gilbert called the agreement the result of “a year of carefully listening to the concerns on both sides.”

Both school board and union reps warned this year’s negotiations would be harder than usual due to differences in the former contracts in Essex Town School District and the Chittenden Central Supervisory Union.

The new agreement institutes previously lacking consistency for the number of school days, and by the second year will establish a common length of the work day.

It also creates a unified seniority list and a common step-and-column salary schedule, which dictates raises on a combination of experience and education.

Previously, ETSD salaries increased at a higher rate but had lower caps than at CCSU, making higher education more incentivized. The new schedule looks similar to CCSU’s.

The schedule shows how raises will play out over the next two years.

A teacher with a bachelor’s and 10 years’ experience earned about $63,000 at ETSD and $61,700 at CCSU last year. That same teacher will earn $66,800 under the new contract’s first year and $67,100 the following year.

Previously capped at $88,000 for ETSD and $85,500 for CCSU, the most experienced and educator teachers with a master’s and 30 credits can now earn up to $92,300.

The contract also addresses previous differences in the professional development system. Though former contracts provided tuition reimbursement for up to six credits per year, teachers at CCSU could previously carry over up to six unused credits to the following year, while ETSD teachers could only carry three.

The new contract limits the carry-over credits to three while still requiring any remaining credit allotments be used that following year.

Gleason said it would have been difficult to consider a two-year contract without knowing Montpelier’s final deal on health care. She added that a longer contract didn’t make sense for the newly unified district, while a one-year contract would have forced reps to start up the next round of negotiations immediately.